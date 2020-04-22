You’re paying, so wouldn’t it be nice if they did what you wanted?

Editor's note: This letter was submitted as supplementary content for The Daily's Earth Day coverage.
As we’ve gone through this national crisis, there has been a lot of talk about the value of our tuition money. For students like me, the concern has been about paying the same outrageously high tuition bill as our families and neighbors are laid off and classes have been moved online. How can we pay the same to be taught twice as infrequently, about half as much content, as we vacate university buildings?
As we reflect on the justice in the use of our money for a wealthy institution, I can’t help but be reminded about the climate crisis. Climate change is also a question of justice; of greedy fossil fuel companies putting short term profit over people and planet — as the saying goes. It’s about deceit by the powerful, lying through their teeth as they dump hazardous chemicals into the groundwaters of minority communities they know won’t be heard if they cry out. It’s about the 143 million people in the world who are and will be displaced and the 6 million who will die as a result of increased flooding, drought, freak weather events, and fires. It’s about the 4 people who every week are killed defending their land from exploitation. It’s about the centuries of unusable land because a few companies want to sell us shit we’ll throw away tomorrow. It’s about green solutions being squandered by politicians strung around by fossil fuel money that’s going down and pulling us with them.
So how does UW fit in? As I started attending UW last fall, I decided to join a meeting in what was to become the Institutional Climate Action (ICA), a higher-ed divestment (think “un-investing” for ethical reasons) coalition in Washington.
At that meeting I wanted to know about the UW endowment. (Endowments are a complicated business, but to oversimplify it: donors give money to the UW to be grown through investing it in investment portfolios. Eventually the money is used by the university to fund its services.) It took 5 minutes on Google — this information is made public by law — and I started examining it. Alphabetically organized so first up was the numbers. 32 Degrees Diversified Energy Fund-$41 million. A quick google search: 32 Degrees is an oil and gas company. “A” starts the alphabet off, so Accel-KKR Capital Partners was next. $76.5 million. KKR owns 65% of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project being violently and illegally built (despite COVID-19) in unceded Wet’suwet’en Territory without the First Nation’s consent. Thanks to KKR, fracked gas will soon flow through innumerable archeological remains and under jails full of elders violently arrested by the RCMP.
As I went through the endowment list, investment portfolio after portfolio showed up with results for fossil fuel industries. In the end, a whopping $650 million, or about a quarter of the total endowment was in investments that direct funds towards fossil fuel companies; $113 million of which went directly into those pockets.
Take a minute. Think. Let’s go back to that tuition bill you’re paying this quarter.
You were robbed of money to support the robbing of your future. Next time you steal a disposable salad bar bowl from Center Table, spend a night in the HUB, don’t feel so guilty. Go out and take back what is unjustly coerced from our hands: our future. A public institution meant to serve the learning youth has balked in a national tragedy and demands more money for less content. A part of this institution is you. A chair in Suzzallo, a bed (built by prisoners) in McMahon, a brick in Red Square. So, take back what is yours. Can you bear to see your dollars wallowing in the pockets of an institution bathing in dirty money? Thoreau reminds us that we all say, “if only the time were to come,” we would fight for our morals. The time has come. The fossil fuel companies are being bailed out as they snivel on their dying unsustainable legs. They are drowning and their flailing arms are pulling us down with them. We can act for our future today. Give a life jacket to the people and demand from your congresspeople that money be properly reallocated. Divest our school. Demand justice. We are in a national emergency, but we are rebuilding. Now is the time to fight.
Peter Fink
UW undergraduate, pre-social sciences 2022
