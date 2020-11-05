First-time voters of color on living in, and ending, Trump’s America

As I await the results of the 2020 presidential election, I think about what these last four years looked like. On election day of 2016, I was a month away from turning 18 and one month away from casting my vote against Donald Trump.
In the last four years, Donald Trump as president has had the highest annual level of migrant apprehensions in 12 years, downplayed and then eventually contracted the coronavirus pandemic that sent our country into a literal shutdown, told the white nationalist group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” when asked to denounce white supremacists, and even created anti-transgender military bans, among many other oppressive onslaughts.
Trump’s America highlighted the already-existent racism and hatred in our country against minority communities. Young people of color had to live through it — having those uncomfortable conversations with family members who finally exposed their true nature after Trump gave them the ammunition to present their racist beliefs, the constant fear of violence like mass shootings and harassment fueled by Trump’s bigotry, and even watching videos of our community members being followed and harassed by abusive Trump supporters.
One of the hardest things to grapple with about this presidency that has ravaged our country is that I, and many other young people of color, had no say in Trump taking office. We weren’t old enough to vote — but now we are, and we’re headed to the polls.
“I’ve been pre-registered to vote since I was 15 and couldn’t wait to actually be able to participate,” Aditi Krishnan, an Indian sophomore and first-time voter this year, said in an email. “Hate won that day [in 2016], I really felt powerless, and I mostly felt so disappointed in the scores of young people that didn’t exercise their right to vote.”
With an overwhelming amount of youth voters of color supporting Biden this year, and with all that the current administration has given us, I have hope that our voter turnout this year has improved.
As young people of color, it’s easy for us to feel completely vulnerable and powerless at this time — COVID-19 cases continue to increase with no signs of stopping, and our Black community members still need justice amid being murdered by the police. The system of American politics especially is another behemoth we need to overcome. Voting as first-time voters of color, although only one step to true justice reform in our country, is a new opportunity to directly bite back at Trump for the fear and hatred of the last four years.
“When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, I definitely felt powerless but I didn’t know the extent of what the next four years would look like,” Jennifer Arroyo, a Latina freshman and first-time voter this year, said in an email. “As a double-minority in the female Latinx community, it can be scary when your president tends to dislike people like you and seems to be going against you and your family.”
The Trump administration had a direct impact on the further marginalization of minority communities in our country, and voting against him this year is an opportunity for us to undo the hatred he amplified from our country’s soil.
“I personally don’t think that the Trump administration's actions are a partisan issue, I think it’s an issue of being humane and moral,” Krishnan said in an email. “He has inspired incredible division and hatred in the country. What shocked me the most was how people grew more and more comfortable voicing racist opinions because they felt protected by the [U.S.] government.”
When Krishnan and Arroyo were asked about how it felt to finally vote, both noted how empowered they felt, but more importantly emphasized that voting is about more than just each of us individually, as young people of color — it’s about amplifying and supporting all marginalized communities against Trump’s regime.
“Vote for the father of [three] who is incarcerated for possessing the same amount of weed every other UW student consumes in a night,” Krishnan said in an email. “Vote for all the immigrants trying to use legal pathways to get into the country and being met with roadblocks repeatedly, and the ones who are so desperate that they are willing to jeopardize their safety and come illegally.”
Voting is also not just about those who are living with us today. As people of color in this country, our ancestors have gone through a deep history of disenfranchisement. Voting is a way to reclaim an aspect of power from generations of stolen autonomy, and a ballot can be used as a tool for self-empowerment and honor.
“With President Donald Trump, I have felt very targeted,” Arroyo said in an email. “So many of our ancestors didn't have [the right to vote] and they fought for us to be able to. I felt so much more powerful this year in being able to use my voice and send out a ballot."
Being in Trump’s America these last four years has felt like I was screaming into a void and knowing no one could hear me. Of course, no one did hear me, or at least my vote, in 2016 when Trump was elected.
Voting feels like my volume is getting slightly amplified, evoking a cohesive chorus of sound with young voters of color across the country who are tired, burnt out, and are ready to put an end to Trump’s America.
Reach Opinion Editor Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.