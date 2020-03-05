Policy should come before the aesthetic of a campaign

We’ve been witnessing the mayhem with Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, and more recently, the batch of states during Super Tuesday. In less than a week, Washington state will be holding its 2020 primary election Tuesday, March 10.
If you’re a Washington voter, this is the time to pull out that blue envelope and get to bubbling if you haven’t gotten to it already.
But first, you should hit the books. Do your research. If you’ve been relying on Twitter commentary and news headlines for your information this political season, you may want to do some more research on the candidates.
It’s like you’re doing a school paper: You want to make sure you have your facts straight before turning in the finished product.
Being informed is generally a good thing, but in the coming primary election, I urge you to not be swayed by media sensationalization. Instead, read through the “issues” pages for the current, active candidates.
Senior Marcus Lux rationalizes the importance of voting into two points.
“One, you don’t want to spread misinformation, despite any flashy or beneficial headline, and two, you want to make sure you have all [the] details regarding certain issues and stories right, just in case those same points come up in any future canvassing events for a particular candidate/policy,” Lux said. “By spreading misinformation, you are only doing a disservice to those who receive it.”
Being fully aware of the issues, and not just forming opinions based on the skewed commentary on social media, is important in deciding who you’re voting for. It’s easy to get swept up in the perceived personality type of a candidate or the actions of a candidate’s supporters; notably, the Bernie bros. It’s easy to get swayed by a campaign’s aesthetic or be overly-swayed by identity politics over concrete policy issues and history of how your candidate has behaved.
Elections are important, and it’s important that we are thinking about who we vote for, on top of actually voting. In general, elections play a major role in selecting or deciding policies and politicians that will largely impact the people. The coming primary election is no different and in some ways, is even more crucial.
As a voter in the coming democratic Washington primary, you are a part of the deciding vote for who will be the Democratic nominee in the 2020 general election against President Trump.
Concrete issues are at stake here, some more high-risk and others having major, direct impacts on certain groups like poor, undocumented, and/or Black and brown communities. From climate change to healthcare to foreign policy and to racial justice, many critical issues are at stake in this election cycle. The choice of candidate can make or break the success of potential policies, as well as the success in the general election in November.
Not all of us can afford to vote based on solely the aesthetic of a campaign, or simply based on the identity of a candidate or sensationalist headlines.
So, this coming Tuesday, March 10, vote, but don’t vote glibly. Do your research, because your vote means more than the minute it takes to fill out the ballot.
Not registered to vote? As a Washington state resident, you can register to vote in person until Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. Click here to find county-specific information.
Not a Washington state resident? Click here to see voter registration deadlines and election dates by state for the primaries.
