WAC-ky Washington: A small-town girl’s findings on quarantine procedures

After leaving campus for spring quarter, I moved back home to central Washington. To give you a sense of my perspective on the coronavirus pandemic, this is what my community has been dealing with in the last month or so.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce survey of 270 businesses found that 52% experienced a decline in revenue of 50% or more; 30% experienced a decline in revenue of 80% or more; and 53% cannot sustain operations for another three months.
After seeing these numbers, mayors, county commissioners, law enforcement officers, small business owners, and pastors of Central Washington sent Gov. Jay Inslee a variance request May 13.
Having grown up in smaller towns, I believed we should have been granted the variance; our businesses are hurting a lot, and our death rate is small. But when Inslee sent back his response, he cited WAC 246-100-040 in his reply, causing many who saw it to become concerned. The citing of this administrative code felt like an attack.
Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 246-100-040 includes several questionable phrases such as “a local health officer may invoke the powers of police officers” and “[a health official may take a] person or group of persons into involuntary detention for purposes of isolation or quarantine.”
Phrases like these sent our community spinning into fear of being shut down entirely, outraged that the governor would so flippantly cite this legislation.
Hoping this wasn’t the whole story, I spoke with law professor Hugh Spitzer. He kindly pointed out that when this WAC was enacted in 2003, it was likely in response to the legal actions taken during the tuberculosis pandemic in the early 1900s when thousands of people were forcibly isolated.
“One hundred years ago, health officers [in accordance with] state law would be able to pick people up and send them to a sanitarium like [Firland],” Sptizer said. “There was not as much of what we think of as due process today.”
So, rather than seeing this WAC as slapped together by a power hungry governor, it should be seen as an intentionally crafted document putting necessary procedures in place. This completely changed my outlook; in fact, I was slightly grateful that it had been so well thought out.
“Constitutional protections are woven into this WAC,” Spitzer said. “It certainly was written by lawyers with constitutional rules in mind.”
Maybe I initially overreacted to Inslee’s response. Maybe this WAC is actually what secures my rights, not takes them away. I had come to terms with this conclusion, but then came President Donald Trump’s new announcement that religious centers are an essential business, and the world went crazy. Again.
What are you supposed to do when the president says yes, the governor says no, and the local leaders are on the verge of committing civil disobedience?
“People forget that the federal government is a limited government,” Spitzer said. “It only works in certain areas that were assigned to it by the Constitution, and historically, the states have much stronger powers … regulating what people can and can't do within their borders.”
Essentially, Trump does not have the power to enforce his words. And while I am completely ready to believe this announcement may have only been a political move in the heat of an election year, I also agree that religious centers should be considered essential. Unfortunately, I also understand the importance of social distancing right now, because in that way, churches are like any other business seeking to reopen.
But what right does the state have to regulate religious freedoms?
“Governments can regulate churches if the regulations, number one, are general, all-purpose regulations that apply to everybody the same way whether they’re churches or not,” Spitzer said. “So you’re not treating churches differently from Elks clubs. And number two, [they cannot be] designed to discriminate against churches.”
In Washington state, the government is allowed to regulate the activity of religious centers, provided they are not uniquely restricting them. Despite this, many people in religious communities believe that the government is limiting their First Amendment rights, giving our president the perfect chance to earn support by making a statement like the one he gave recently.
With this in mind, I connected with Pastor Ashley Van Dragt from Church on the Ave. She personally hasn’t felt pressure to reopen her building, perhaps because Seattle and King County have been more receptive to social distancing for the greater good.
“I don’t think it would be safe, or wise, or showing love to our neighbors [to meet in person at this time], and that’s what we care about,” Van Dragt said. “We’re still finding ways to pray together, we’re still finding ways to worship, and learn. We’re still serving, even in the neighborhood, it's just that these ways of doing things has shifted.”
The good news is that with social media and cell phones, we have never had easier access to each other; most of us don’t have to suffer like Betty MacDonald as she wasted away writing satirical children’s books in complete isolation. But I know not everybody feels the same way, lots of people are having a difficult time right now, and writing a book might sound like a vacation compared to what some are dealing with.
But amid the craziness, finding the time to research what is happening and considering other perspectives may be beneficial. Figure out what steps you can take to actually change the problems you see, rather than immediately blaming a higher power.
It’s easier than you might think. And who knows, you may even find your own opinion has changed.
Reach writer Elise Peyton at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @e_peyton113
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.