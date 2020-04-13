Menchavez: Students of color deserve more than a virtual graduation

Editor's note: Living in today’s world as a queer person of color has made it clear that spaces are dominated by and fundamentally for white folks. In an effort to reclaim power and uplift marginalized communities, this column acts as a step to holding institutions of power like the UW accountable.
President Ana Mari Cauce announced April 8 that graduation will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A student petition nearing 10,000 signatures was made in response, pushing for a rescheduled ceremony later in the year as other Washington state universities have done.
The UW still intends to host graduation online in June, meaning that students of color at the UW are robbed of the in-person graduation that they deserve. This specific population of students have had to endure a unique Husky experience in a primarily white institution, and their journey deserves a proper ending.
This ceremony serves as a celebration of the many years of parents’ hard work and determination to get their child through school, some of whom are first generation.
Graduating senior Jasen Wang expressed his difficulties in attending this university as a first-generation student of color and what an in-person ceremony would mean for his parents.
“As a first-generation student of color, I struggled with initially navigating college life,” Wang said in an email. “I also know for a fact that my dad would’ve taken a break from his work in China to fly over and see me graduate and that my mom and siblings would’ve loved to see me walk across the ceremonial stage with my diploma in hand.”
The graduation ceremony also means a lot to students of color who have spent their Husky experience struggling with their identities.
“I've wrestled with coming to terms with my identity as an Asian American woman on campus,” graduating senior Katie Chua said in an email. “What it means to me when people express surprise that I can speak English as well as I do — as an English major, I find it all ironic — uncomfortable dating situations with the fetishization of my race, not feeling Asian enough to join any of the RSOs, coming to terms with the massive amounts of privilege I do possess as an East Asian, and not knowing which group I really felt comfortable with.”
Graduating senior Shruti Rajagopalan is an international student and due to economic barriers, has only been able to see her parents a few weeks a year throughout her time at the UW. She was hoping this graduation ceremony would be what could bring them to Seattle and be the reward she needed after four years of hard work away from her family.
“This would mean the absolute world to both my parents and I because, as an international student, they haven't had a chance to visit me at the UW,” Rajagopalan said. “Having them be present would be the first time where they get to experience something that's extremely important to me in my college life. I was excited to share a special moment with my family and show them what my life has consisted of these last four years.”
This virtual alternative Cauce proposes has left these students with a lot of disappointment. The culmination of their collective struggles as students of color on campus has become what Chua believes is “comical and disingenuous”.
“This ceremony was something special because family members close to me from across the globe were planning on flying to celebrate, but now, to have it online feels like it cheapened the entire college experience,” Chua said in an email. “[Graduation] is a moment in which I find it easier to accept the recognition bestowed on me, rather than in everyday life or in a casual setting. It's a time where I would find it easier to accept it and also, (hopefully) truly feel both recognized and pride in my accomplishments. I was looking forward to celebrating that moment.”
If this were to happen for my graduation in 2021 and the UW told me that I endured four years of oppression on campus to be given my degree on an upper tier Zoom call with a cap and gown, I would be livid.
As a first-generation, queer student of color who has had to overcome various obstacles due to his identity on campus, I understand deeply that the UW owes it to their students to have an in-person graduation ceremony. These students and their families worked hard, placed themselves in emotional and financial burdens, and deserve more than the UW’s failed attempt at considerations for its students.
