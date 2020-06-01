Menchavez: Calling for accountability amid UW’s campus climate results

Editor's note: Living in today’s world as a queer person of color has made it clear that spaces are dominated by and fundamentally for white folks. In an effort to reclaim power and uplift marginalized communities, this column acts as a step to holding institutions of power like the UW accountable.
The UW Campus Climate Survey, which took place last autumn quarter, is a tri-campus initiative created to indicate the impact of campus climate on faculty, staff, and student experiences. The results highlighted key areas of improvement based on the survey’s findings.
The Seattle campus's report revealed that 75% of survey respondents were “very comfortable” or “comfortable” with the campus environment. However, more than half the survey respondents were white and the response rate of the entire campus was only 24%. There are still many voices missing, many of which are minorities.
Areas of improvement for the Seattle campus were formed based on recurring themes in survey respondents. This included receiving or observing exclusionary conduct on campus, experiencing unwanted sexual conduct and harassment, and facing barriers to retention.
Although the lack of diverse survey respondents hindered inclusive qualitative findings, the survey’s “qualitative comment” section were major influences to these proposed areas of improvement.
Some survey questions were given “qualitative comment” options where respondents could use these comments to describe the reasoning behind their answers. The survey final report stated a theme that emerged in these comments was that the UW is a hostile environment.
This theme is especially worrying when nearly 90% of respondents who observed exclusionary, intimidating, offensive, and/or hostile conduct stated they did not report these incidents.
The qualitative comments support the need for improvement against exclusionary conduct on campus, as the report stated another theme in respondents' comments were the lack of staff, faculty, and administrator accountability to diversity and inclusion.
“When the people implementing the initiatives are themselves part of the source of poor [campus] climate, what could any internal initiative possibly accomplish?” one respondent said.
Initiatives aren’t enough, we need diversity within the faculty and staff and accountability in their inclusion efforts.
Student respondents also called attention to a lack of intentional diversity and inclusion from staff, suggesting mandatory diversity training for professors across all disciplines at the UW.
Sophomore Chyanne Noble, an American ethnic studies major, believes this training is crucial to help uplift minority students in higher education.
“I feel students are constantly criticized for the work that we produce and when teachers have their own biases, this is enforced even more,” Noble said in an email. “If they are given the correct training and look at situations holistically, not just from the lens they focus on, the classroom would be a safer and more productive place.”
Another area of improvement outlined by the survey is the need to address unwanted sexual assault conduct and harassment on campus. Faculty and staff respondents, for example, had a common theme in their qualitative comments about fearing retaliation for speaking out and being worried about the UW’s lack of action.
“The [assaulter] was my direct supervisor and had friends in HR, so I knew that nothing would be done to her,” one staff respondent said. “I feared that I would face backlash for reporting, and it didn’t seem serious enough to risk my career.”
Another staff respondent found it to be a “waste of time” to report the incidents they’ve encountered because “[they] have seen HR not address harassment by a supervisor after multiple complaints.”
Retention is another area of concern as the survey showed that 61% of staff and 54% of academic personnel respondents seriously considered leaving UW Seattle in the past year. One reason outlined in another theme found in the qualitative comments was the Seattle campus’s hiring bias, with racist, sexist, and ableist factors called out.
This is supported by the campus climate research in the final report, which stated that racial minority faculty “commonly experienced high levels of work-related stress, moderate-to-low job satisfaction, and feelings of isolations and negative bias in the promotion and tenure process.”
As for students, the majority of those who considered leaving the UW felt the need to do so because they believed they didn’t belong on campus. Research in the final report found that campus climate had a direct impact on student’s social and emotional experiences, influencing their academic engagement and success.
Junior Bianca Bonsol, a public health-global health major, is one of many students who have faced these impacts.
“It’s expected that when you enter into college, you’re supposed to learn more about your identity and find a sense of belonging, but how is that possible when you’re not being socially supported and you’re physically undervalued by institutional racism?” Bonsol said in an email.
Bonsol and Noble agree the campus climate made them feel like diversity statistics at the UW.
“I’ve felt the need to have to ‘prove myself’ in class and experienced many instances of imposter syndrome when it came to achieving academic success because I felt as if I was fulfilling a statistic,” Bonsol said. “In my freshman year, I experienced being the only [person of color] in my class for the first time and it made me feel isolated and less willing to speak up in class.”
Imposter syndrome and racial power dynamics of educational environments are real. I’ve experienced it a lot in my campus experience as a first generation, queer, person of color. When you’re constantly faced with the reality that you’re the minority on campus, it can severely hinder your confidence in your potential within this space.
“I feel as though UW admits students of color to fit some type of quota,” Noble said. “If UW was more proactive in their endeavours to make this campus more diverse and a safe space for students of color, I would have a better experience. When you are around people who don’t look like you or understand anything about you, it takes a toll on you."
I agree that the campus climate has various improvements that need to be made.
We need expansive diversity training across all UW disciplines, increased access and visibility of reporting tools that are effective in combating harassment and -isms on our campus, and accountable actions that span from hiring to creating access pipelines and retention initiatives for historically marginalized communities within the UW.
This survey serves as evidence of the need for these equity steps for our campus climate. It also is now our basis to hold the UW accountable going into the new school year.
Will they use these results to alleviate these concerns, or will this survey be another diversity initiative only used to make the university look like they care?
