Menchavez: Risk the coronavirus or fail a class?

Editor's Note: Living in today’s world as a queer person of color has made it clear that spaces are dominated by and fundamentally for white folks. In an effort to reclaim power and uplift marginalized communities, this column acts as a step to holding institutions of power like the UW accountable.
Last week, students were pushed to decide between risking their health and wellbeing by attending class or staying home to protect themselves, missing critical information for finals and losing participation points.
I was forced to go to campus for a mandatory in-person submission of my midterm paper. This meant that as a commuter student, I had to risk my own health and take public transit in the midst of a virus outbreak in order to get a grade. This is an issue.
The student body received emails early last week from President Ana Mari Cauce and vice provost and dean of undergraduate academic affairs Ed Taylor addressing student panic regarding the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. However, there was no decision to close campus despite the rising rates of COVID-19 diagnoses in our county.
It wasn’t until a UW staff member tested positive for COVID-19 that the UW decided to take action. This reactionary decision-making has put students at risk.
Prior to the campus closure, many students expressed fear about the lack of precautionary measures taken.
“I feel more and more unsafe with the UW not taking any actions, especially when we have to go to big classes with hundreds of people,” freshman Angelia Cao said in an email. “You never know. Anybody could be a potential carrier of the virus and if they don’t wear masks, then more and more people will get infected.”
Regardless of this fear, students still felt pressured to attend classes.
“Being a first-year student in fairly competitive classes, I definitely had a lot of worries about going to class,” freshman Lorenzo DeLeon said. “Most of my classes had ways to keep track of participation, and I was conflicted over whether to maximize my points and learning from classes or to prioritize the health of myself and others.”
Some students considered this lack of action as a disservice to students and the community in regard to decreasing COVID-19 exposure.
“UW should do all the things they can to help students avoid the risks, or they are condoning the possibility of tragedy,” freshman Wenyi Qiu said in an email last week. “I really worried about missing the important parts of my classes that may show up in my finals. It pushed me to go to class, even though I was worried about the coronavirus every single second.”
Cauce spoke to the student senate last week and discussed how she wanted to ensure there were no “incentives to come in [or] for there not to be any kind of ‘punishment’ if they don’t come in.”
However, allowing the campus to continue running and not enforcing a strict policy from faculty and staff gives too much room for error. Students were forced to possibly sacrifice their health to keep up with the fast pace of the quarter system.
Faculty and staff were also not complying with Cauce’s orders. When I asked sophomore Regent Su if her professors altered the course last week in the midst of the virus outbreak, she said only one of her three classes were moved online.
“The other two classes have mandatory attendance, which made me need to go to classes with around 50 to 80 other people,” Su said in an email last week. “There are people in my classes that cough without covering and that stresses me out considering the situation right now.”
Although students are not the age demographic most affected by this virus, faculty and staff needed to ensure the safety of their students and consider the virus on a broader scope.
Junior Anna Lee, a neuroscience major, agreed.
“Some professors are simply in denial,” Lee said. “Like if they don't see symptoms, then the outbreak won't happen or others think that we can't contract it because the undergraduate population is of younger people. I, as part of the young population, could still give the disease to a friend, who could give it to her immunocompromised mother, or I could give the disease to a friend without health insurance. Grades can be made up. Health can't.”
The decision to cancel campus operations on Friday a week after the outbreak is reactionary and irresponsible. As students panic about whether or not they have been infected as well, there is only now an increased possibility since the COVID-19 positive staff member worked at Roosevelt Commons East right next to campus.
“From my perspective, the reason why my home country of Taiwan can control the spread [of the coronavirus] is that once they noticed the outbreak in China, everyone was alarmed and knew that we had to protect ourselves and others,” freshman Abby Chiu said in an email last week. “I think UW is just waiting until something is really serious or for someone to be tested positive to take action.”
Chiu was right.
As in-person classes are canceled for the rest of March and the coronavirus continues to spread, it’s important that we take note of this instance as yet another time student safety was not prioritized.
Students spend massive amounts of money to be here and deserve to have the UW be responsible for the students it profits off of.
No student should fear coming to campus and no student should have to sacrifice their wellbeing for a grade.
Reach columnist Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.