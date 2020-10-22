Actually, what you’re doing is called mansplaining

There is no phrase in the English language that makes me want to scream more than “actually, I think you mean ...”
Anytime I hear it, the person speaking definitely did not know what I “actually” meant. If they truly did, they wouldn’t have tried to “correct” me.
Most times, it is men who add onto what I’ve said or speak over me. This happens over and over, and it always leaves me feeling unappreciated and annoyed. I often put myself in leadership positions, and I am confident in my ability to do so — but men don’t always like that, and they love to talk me down off my high horse.
The problem with mansplaining is not just that men like to patronizingly explain my own ideas to me; it’s also the audacity they have when speaking to begin with. This is not an attack on all men, it is an attack on men who refuse to consider that other people live different experiences than they do.
Mansplaining can present itself in a lot of ways. Although it is by no means the worst instance of mansplaining in my life, one experience sticks out to me upon reflecting on this topic.
Let me preface it by saying that I am the first to admit that I am terrible at directions. Google Maps will tell me to take a left, and I will turn right without a second of hesitation. I was driving a friend of mine to a meeting we had a couple of years ago, and he knew my track record with directions. However, he refused to let me use Google Maps and insisted he direct me instead.
Although this was a small experience, there was something in the way he refused to let me just use Google Maps. It was as if he knew better than the internet, and that irked me. It’s like men find pleasure in acting as if they are so much smarter than women, even when that is in no way true.
“I think I just have had obstacles pre-college (high school classmates or teachers) that told me things about myself as if they knew me better than I would,” Zeynep Toprakbasti, a sophomore, said in an email. “When I first got into [UW’s computer science department], I discovered a whole thread on an online discussion platform made by one of my peers analyzing my credentials and overall intelligence.”
Having worked with Toprakbasti before, I can say with confidence that she deserved her admittance into the computer science program at the UW. Why did this guy feel as if he had any right to analyze her credentials?
I do think there is a deeper societal condition that places white, cishet men in positions of power. Perhaps it’s the fact that they are always the main characters in TV shows, or maybe it’s the fact that there has never been a woman as the president of the United States. I do think seeing yourself portrayed as the center of the universe in most media would skew your worldview.
“For the most part I don’t talk to men because they make me uncomfortable,” Marysia Koltonowska, a sophomore, wrote. “And that’s not just because they’re often predatory but also because they always assume they’re better or smarter than me. [This is] more prominent with cishet white men, their entitlement is often correlated with their degree of privilege.”
It gets to the point where sometimes, in my classes, I won’t talk until I am sure I know the content perfectly. This is especially true because most of my professors have been men, and it simply makes me stressed to speak up.
Mansplaining creates a toxic and uncomfortable environment for anyone who is not the overly confident man speaking. If you are a man trying to tell me about something I have studied, please know I am not listening to you.
Men, if you’re not asked for your opinion, and you don’t have any personal experience with the topic, it’s OK to not share your thoughts. Really, I would know. I’m kind of an expert in this.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.