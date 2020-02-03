Opinion: Starting the decade with a new brand of Yellow Peril

To preface: I just want to emphasize that the coronavirus is severe, and this isn’t meant to diminish or downplay your rightful worry.
However, it’s also worth bringing into question how much of this worry comes from media hysteria and fear-mongering. You probably saw it play out on campus and social media this past week, with students intensely worried after three UW students were screened for coronavirus; all of whom ended up testing negative.
Yes, it’s not terrible to be over-worried. But when it comes to viruses and diseases from “exotic,” foreign countries, we need to consider how racialized we make it. Oftentimes, we have a tendency to use it as an excuse for xenophobia and sinophobia (anti-Chinese sentiment).
Sinophobia can come into play when we get hyper-worried about coronavirus. Because of this, we have to ask ourselves if some of this fear-mongering is due to some implicit sinophobic sentiment.
Don’t get me wrong, coronavirus is a serious issue, especially when you take a look at live, in-person accounts of what’s happening in Wuhan, China. However, in the United States, there is a pretty slim chance of actually catching coronavirus. In fact, according to NPR, you should be more worried about catching the flu, with an estimate of at least 15 million people having gotten sick from the flu this season.
This phenomenon of implicit xenophobia when it comes to foreign disease isn’t a new thing. Remember the 2014 ebola outbreak? Yet again another serious disease that put many Americans in an extreme panic, bringing out some dehumanizing, anti-black comments. But again, it’s hard to transmit for those of us in the United States,
Back in 2003, similar xenophobic sentiment became an issue during the SARS outbreak, also originating in China. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, Chinese Canadians are making connections between the racist interactions they experienced then and now.
Some have used the present issue of the coronavirus to push anti-Chinese agendas, such as with the Wall Street Journal’s op-ed, “A Communist Coronavirus.” Perhaps it can be arguable that it’s simply a critique of the Chinese government and not the Chinese people, but that is not what’s reflected in some Asian people’s experiences lately.
It’s even more telling when you consider the United States’ history of Yellow Peril, the 19th and 20th century fear of the threat of Asian people coming to the Western world. It is continuing today.
I’m lucky to not have experienced any ill-treatment for looking Asian, but during the past week, I’ve seen numerous anecdotes on Twitter and other social media from Asian users — Chinese and non-Chinese alike — regarding their experiences with people in public.
One Twitter user described two different flights where someone near them put on hand sanitizer repeatedly and a second put on a face mask right after viewing this seemingly Chinese person.
According to BBC, Asians in France have spoken out against the racism that they’ve been facing, with the slogan #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus, meaning “I am not a virus.” In Chinatown in Sydney, Australia, a Chinese man died, allegedly because bystanders wouldn’t give him CPR, for fear that he had coronavirus.
Being worried about the coronavirus is not an excuse for anyone to generalize and be racist toward Chinese people. And specifically for U.S.-born Asian Americans, it’s not that cool to be feeding into racializing coronavirus by making jokes as a way to gain more proximity to Western culture, especially when the likelihood of us actually contracting the virus is pretty low.
It’s not bad to be worried about coronavirus, but it is important to think about how much of your worry and fear is a result of racializing the virus.
To the UW community, just continue to take care of yourself, as with any illness. Get your vaccines, wash your hands, cough into your elbow, and stay inside if you’re sick.
And even if you are really worried about your health, don’t allow yourself to buy into the media hysteria.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
