What Biden’s COVID-19 task force could mean for vulnerable communities

Earlier this month, President-elect Joe Biden announced his COVID-19 task force, composed of 13 doctors and health experts from diverse backgrounds.
The inclusion of BIPoC and several women of color prompts an optimistic outlook on the future of the pandemic, especially for the communities who have been affected most. Biden’s picks hint at the necessity of a diverse task force, something that is crucial for tackling the pandemic in a strategic and equitable manner.
Creating equitable policies requires intersectional knowledge on the plethora of health disparities surfaced by the pandemic, which result from a variety of factors, including occupation, healthcare access, and discrimination. These factors often overlap and aggregate, placing some populations at an even greater disadvantage than others.
For example, Black people are overrepresented as frontline essential workers making less than a family-sustaining living wage and often aren’t provided benefits like paid leave or health insurance.
Additionally, some policies can have consequences that harm those who were already in a vulnerable position.
We have seen this in the recent rise of domestic violence and opioid overdoses, partially due to stay-at-home orders that require individuals to limit their contact with people outside their immediate household. These consequences can be overlooked and may deepen existing inequities if not mediated by representation, advocacy, and careful consideration.
The members of the COVID-19 task force with expertise in health equity are primarily the women of color.
Dr. Julie Morita, whose parents were detained in Japanese internment camps, wrote about her family’s history playing a key role in her commitment to health equity in an opinion piece titled “Racism is the other virus sweeping America during this pandemic.”
Loyce Pace has advocated for equitable access to healthcare in over 15 countries, bringing an international perspective to the board.
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who is one of three co-chairs, is an associate dean and founding director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at Yale University, where she also teaches medicine and epidemiology.
Dr. Celine Gounder is an assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine and a UW School of Medicine alumna. She also hosts a podcast on health and social justice.
Even with these strong additions, UW associate professor Rachel Chapman, who researches global health disparities and sits on the African American Health Board for the City of Seattle, still would have loved to have seen more BIPoC women on the board, especially Black women.
Black women have been heavily impacted by the pandemic for many of the previously mentioned factors, as well as an increase in symptoms of depression and shouldering additional responsibilities as caregivers.
“With the universal presence of anti-Blackness combined with this being such a radical moment of civil rights, it just feels a bit disappointing not to center the wisdom,” Chapman said.
She also noted a lack of individuals on the board who specialized in mental health care and immigration, but acknowledged the possibility for any member of the board to take up these issues.
Gounder felt confident in the board’s ability to address disparities, assuring that equity will be “through-line throughout the plans that we are making.” She emphasized that this will be especially important when planning the vaccine rollout, as vaccination could become necessary for travel or certain jobs — which could further the inequities in communities of color who may have less access to the vaccine.
The key to addressing some of these issues lies in messaging and community outreach, which go hand in hand.
“Messaging is not a one-way communication,” Gounder said. “If you want people to hear you, that begins with you listening to them. I'm empowering people from the community to help make the plans for vaccine rollout.”
Gounder demonstrated an impressive and nuanced understanding of how the pandemic has impacted various groups. While she didn't share extensive details about solutions to address these, her knowledge about mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and prison populations was certainly promising. I hope that knowledge lends itself to necessary change.
Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board has substantial potential to effectively address the issues faced by communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Representation is a great first step, and action is the necessary outcome. We’ll move forward with cautious optimism for the latter.
Reach contributing writer Isabella Brown at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @isabellagbrown
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.