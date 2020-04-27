The great debate for spring quarter grades

With other prominent in-state schools like Washington State University moving to an optional pass/fail system, there exists strong pressure for the UW to follow suit. With the novel coronavirus taking its toll on spring quarter, forcing students to use an unfamiliar online learning environment, it seems only fair that we get internal academic accommodation.
A petition to make the entire quarter satisfactory/not satisfactory (S/NS) has gained more than 700 signatures, showing that there is some student interest in implementing a policy similar to WSU’s. However, whether we get the option or not, should we really be choosing to use S/NS instead of numerical grades?
When I first came to the UW last fall quarter, I felt overwhelmed and out of touch with the subjects I was taking. I was still figuring out what major I wanted to pursue while choosing my classes for the next quarter. I realized that while I enjoyed math greatly, I wanted to pursue the economics major instead of the applied math major I had originally intended, which does not require MATH 126 to apply.
I decided to take the plunge and S/NS MATH 126, which would relieve the stress to maintain a high grade before applying to a new major. It made sense because the department wouldn’t take the grade into consideration when applying.
S/NS provides a great opportunity to relieve some pressure on a student’s GPA. Especially for first-year students, it is important to instill a value of learning for the sake of learning versus learning for the sake of a grade. This option lets students experiment with their schedules and not take many losses if they still don’t know what they want to do.
Similarly, S/NS grading also works towards the general 180-credit requirement at the UW, so it can be used to fill in leftover credits after the other general education requirements are filled.
However, there are limitations to the grading system.
S/NS grading does not always fill in prerequisites for certain classes. For example, if you S/NS grading in MATH 125, this might bar you from taking MATH 126 until you get an actual grade in MATH 125. Similarly, you cannot fill major requirements with S/NS.
There are some cases where S/NS grading can be harmful as well. You have to decide whether you want to S/NS a class by the seventh week of the quarter. After that, you are not allowed to change grading style. If you somehow manage to get a good grade in an S/NS class after deciding to put in more effort or change your study habits, it will not be reflected in your transcript.
Some graduate schools look down upon a “satisfactory” versus a grade in a particular class. It may demonstrate subpar effort or a lack of specialized skill in a certain major path. Some of those on pre-med or pre-law tracks may be hindered if the UW made this entire quarter strict S/NS grading. Students may have to retake certain classes if there was a mandatory pass/fail system implemented.
This isn’t a guarantee, though. Graduate schools like Harvard Medical School have stated they will accept pass grades, although they indicated a preference in the point grade system.
Whether or not S/NS grading outside of the era of the novel coronavirus is beneficial, the UW should implement an optional extension on the amount of S/NS credits a student can take. We are currently limited to 20 S/NS credits throughout our time at the UW, but adding an additional five credits of S/NS will certainly help a lot of students.
In addition to five extra alternatively-graded credits, classes this quarter should fill major requirements for all students regardless of what type of grade they choose to receive. This plan going forward will allow students to stay on track to apply to their majors and graduate on time.
While students at the UW are stuck in the middle of a crisis, it is important to keep looking forward. Regardless of what students choose as their grading option, the UW has a responsibility to its students to provide the best quality of education and the utmost care and accommodation during these tough times.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
