Finding normalcy in remote learning

My choice to move back home for spring quarter boiled down to saving money and maintaining my well-being. Besides saving four grand, moving back meant I could once more care for my cat, socialize with my younger siblings, and inhabit a space larger than my squished triple in Elm.
Nonetheless, spring quarter crept up on me as I moved back, and to be completely honest, I still do not feel prepared. Adjusting to online classes meant more than navigating awkward social dynamics on Zoom. For me, it feels disconnected from the reality of being a college student, and in a way it is.
Over the past two quarters, I've grown into my routines of walking to classes, buying groceries at the District Market, and studying at the Husky Grind or Suzzallo. Remote classes, however, present a mental as well as emotional challenge that I did not expect moving back home.
Above all, I'm concerned about creating this "quiet learning environment" my professors keep mentioning. In high school, I studied at home as little as possible because home is distracting. Whether it's my loud siblings, needy cat, or endless social media notifications, my home simply isn't an ideal space to concentrate.
Now, with the shelter-in-place in Washington state, I worry about creating a space that allows for the same concentration I found in UW study rooms, libraries, and parks.
However, I can find comfort knowing I'm not alone. Students across the world also face the same jarring transition I do. Some will have to cope with different time zones while others may need to overcome barriers to internet access.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has upset daily life, finding normalcy in general routines and schedules helps me anchor onto some stability in this ongoing, ever changing situation. Timers and alarms on my phone help ensure that I make time in the day to work, study, and rest. While I may not have the same quiet, studious atmosphere that the UW provides, lo-fi music and putting my phone on silent seems to be helping.
Routines usually are not my friend because too often I grow bored of the same repetitive day. Now, in isolation, planning out my day with a flexible schedule enables a connection with myself and anticipates my needs and responsibilities.
Yes, this upcoming quarter will be overflowing with instability and isolation, but it provides us students the challenge to think on their feet, experiment and reevaluate study habits, and actively practice maintaining a balance between inaction and action.
This quarter, for me, is about finding OK-ness in the midst of this demoralizing quarantine by practicing mindfulness through neighborhood walks, drives, yoga, meditation, and class projects. I hope my peers can find a similar balance as we all attend the UW remotely.
This transition will create problems and challenge us to live mostly within the confines of our homes, but I have faith that this stressful and chaotic time in our lives will build our strength and resilience as Huskies and as people.
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
