Globalization continues to create winners and losers

Globalization was heralded in the late 20th century as a solution to the world’s economic ills. Supported by technological advancement and lower trade barriers, globalization created a more interconnected and interdependent world economy.
The world, in some sense, became flat. It was a moment of progress. Corporations started to transcend national borders, neoliberal ideals flowed into countries, free trade was promoted, and profits could be made.
With all the celebrations that accompanied globalization, many lost sight of what the possible downfalls of the new global economy could be. What the protesters in Seattle anticipated 20 years ago was the dark side of globalization. The unfair effects of globalization are still present today, and Seattle saw that there would be winners and losers, first.
Twenty years ago, the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference was set to take place in Seattle. The agenda included trade negotiations, with 135 countries at the table. Instead, protesters took to the streets of Seattle to make their voices heard.
Globalization, they feared, emphasized too much on free trade rather than fair trade. With the use of the internet, mobilization efforts were strengthened for this historic event. People from different organizations, groups, backgrounds, and countries all came to Seattle with the single purpose of shedding light on the dark side of globalization.
At the time, President Bill Clinton had said: “Every group in the world with an axe to grind is going to Seattle to protest.” Seattle became largely associated with the anti-globalization movement.
But what was the dark side that the protesters saw? It was factors such as unsafe imports, competition of cheap foreign labor, bad working conditions, rampant pollution, and general anger toward capitalism that led them to the streets of Seattle so that the world could hear about them as well.
Seattle’s protest was unique because such a large demonstration against globalization took place in a city home to booming corporations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Nordstrom, Starbucks and many more. International organizations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and WTO have generally been condemned by developing nations who have endured their unfair negotiations, and conditionality policies that have destroyed their domestic economies.
The Seattle protest was different — it grew on the soils of America. According to some delegates in developing nations at the WTO conference, the protests had created an environment for them where their dissent could be heard.
In the course of three days, these protests changed the way globalization was viewed by the world. It shed light on the ethically questionable ramifications that arose from shrinking our world through trade.
But did these three days change the course of globalization? I’d answer no. The protests were seen and heard; but if we take a look at Seattle — the home of the protests 20 years later — can we say that globalization has been reinvented as a result of the protest?
The sentiments of the protest still hold true. For many, globalization is seen as something pushed by “the liberal world order” but only benefitting a small amount of the global population. Political economist Dani Rodrik of Harvard coined the term “hyper globalization” which he defined as “single-minded effort to eliminate all barriers of the free-flow of goods and capital, even if that comes at the expense of political autonomy or domestic, economic and social objectives.”
Rodrik believes that globalization needs to be reinvented to better serve the people.
“Large segments of society have been served poorly by the kind of globalization we’ve had,” Rodrik said. “I think the benefits of the hyper globalization of the last three decades were oversold. I think those benefits were largely concentrated in corporations, in big banks, and in wealthy and skilled professions.”
The protesters took to the streets of Seattle because they were alarmed by the concentration of wealth in the hands of corporations and big banks at the cost of millions of poorer people around the globe. Corporations manipulated their power and corrupted systems for their advantages. And not much has changed since.
The truth is that globalization is here to stay. With the growth of technology and the ever-present internet and social media in people’s lives, being interconnected is inevitable. And as the world is becoming flatter, liberal ideas are being pushed further by large institutions such as the IMF and WTO.
This push for neoliberalism is coming at the expense of development for developing countries, which are struck by conditionality policies that institutions such as the IMF and World Bank impose. In search of increased globalization, every nation, whether they are ready to or not, encourages foreign direct investment (FDI) to the detriment of their own citizens’ financial conditions.
Globalization’s ill-effects are created in an intertwined web of vested corporate and government interests. It is supposed to be a zero-sum game. World trade is supposed to be a fair process. But that has not been the case. There are winners and losers in globalization’s game.
What Seattle protested 20 years ago as pernicious effects of globalization are still at play. But Seattle did see it before others did. For this, it deserves the world’s applause.
Reach writer Priya Sarma at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Priyayasarma
