Coronavirus proves American healthcare cannot remain dependent on employment

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
As a college student, spring break represents an opportunity to destress and explore new places with friends. However, despite having two more weeks of classes and finals, I returned home because I was afraid to travel to locations outside of my comfort zone. COVID-19 overturned my life like many other Americans as we try our best to prevent and prepare for the virus. However, what we do as individuals and a society is limited by our American health care system.
To prevent spreading COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends: “Stay home when you are sick.” In Seattle, high-earning employees at Amazon and Google are told to stay home. The reality is most workers do not have that luxury. More than 45% of Americans do not have paid leave, especially those who interact directly with society, like food service employees. These 32 million workers are disproportionately the lowest-paid workers in our nation, with 7 in 10 being of Black or Latinx backgrounds. The issue of proper labor policies scratches the surface of a bigger issue: the deeply-intertwined relationship between work and health in America.
For many Americans, access to health care insurance depends on employment. In 2018, 49% of Americans have employer-sponsored insurance, and 40% of these workers struggle with health care payments. If workers with employer-sponsored insurance fear going to the hospital due to high costs, then it must be terrifying for those without paid leave, who have insurance that are of even lesser quality, or do not have plans at all. Low-income and minority populations cannot afford healthcare, and the COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate this struggle.
First, they cannot take the proper precautionary measures to stay home if they feel sick. Second, if they develop severe symptoms, they lack access to health care treatment. Third, if they receive treatment, they become buried in medical bills that they cannot pay. In the end, they are in a worse position than when they started, scrambling to prevent bankruptcy in a nation where 2 in 3 Americans file for bankruptcy from medical issues. This is a vicious cycle fueled by a system that makes our health dependent on our employment and income status.
Addressing the gaps in our healthcare system to ensure all workers can maintain and promote their health is daunting, yet possible. Workers now can take action by understanding what benefits for paid leave exists in their workplace and what measures their employers are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Harvard Business Review offers “8 Questions Employers Should Ask About Coronavirus,” which can help to spark discussions between workers and their bosses.
At a state level, it is important to know if there are programs that provide paid sick leave. The program exists in about a dozen states and several cities. For example, Washington state recently implemented Paid Family & Medical Leave to support workers in times of “serious health conditions … to care for a family member or a new child, or for certain military-related events.”
In an election season, it is crucial to support representatives who advocate for Medicare for All. This will remain a spotlight topic due to the drama around its political division since 96% of Democrats versus 40% of Republicans support this change. Public opponents reject it as “socialized medicine” and argue it is too expensive. However, these opponents are the minority since 56% of the public are supporters of a national health plan with 89% saying covering all Americans is “very important.”
Although COVID-19 continues to drive fear and panic, it reveals that American society values equitable health care. At this very moment, businesses, schools, and politicians are working together to ensure widespread prevention and treatment. This same response should not just occur in the age of COVID-19. Americans deserve the right to health care whether or not there is a worldwide pandemic.
Chloe Miwa
UW undergraduate, Public Health: Global Health 2021
