Over the last few months, Greek life is one of many American systems being put under scrutiny, as anti-racist, justice-driven conversations grow in the mainstream.
UW Greek life has received increased criticism recently due to a video that surfaced on Reddit in August of a party on Greek Row.
Protests throughout the country erupted as a result of the murder of George Floyd in May, igniting conversations on racial justice. This led many UW Greek Instagram pages to begin posting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Some chapters directly called out the history of institutionalized racism in the Greek system and pledged to increase diversity and inclusion.
The lack of diversity is one of the key reasons cited in why Greek life needs to be reformed and/or abolished. The Greek Community offers hefty social capital, and part of this comes from the allure of the exclusivity of the social organization.
“Admittedly, I also felt the allure of the Greek System[,] as it stands as more or less a subculture of the rest of the university,” an anonymous sorority member in the UW Greek Community stated in an email. “There was a piece of me that craved the seeming perfection, ease, and oftentimes unrealistic beauty standards that I saw on social media and from the few friends that I had in the Greek system.”
Through much of the media I’ve personally been exposed to as I grew up in the United States, Greek life has often been portrayed as a very glamorous social organization, something that increases social standing, and something to aspire for. However, the allure comes with its issues, such as it being a predominantly white and not-so-inclusive system.
“Questions ranging from ‘[D]o I fit in?’ to ‘[W]hat can I buy, post, and do to make myself fit in more?’ have been present and continuous in my mind,” the anonymous member stated in an email. “Even very dedicated people I know in Greek life, at UW and beyond, who love their organizations have told me how cruel the process of rushing was — how it brought out feelings of insecurity, self-judgment, and frustration.”
The question now is what to do: How can we reform an organization that seems so broken and problematic to many people?
The written mission of Greek communities is admirable — one of building community and doing good. The issue is that despite this intent, that impact isn’t what’s being seen; the diversity of the UW isn’t reflected in this community.
However, the call for some reform isn’t anything new for the UW Greek Community; in fact, many are actively calling for it.
“Regular diversity and inclusion workshops, as well as having uncomfortable conversations, are incredibly important to the progress and development of Greek Life at UW,” current UW sorority member Tamar Pekker said in an email. “There are no explicit rules or expectations regarding the exclusion of people of color, or low-income individuals. In fact, there are strong efforts against racism and classism, as they often happen as a result of unconscious and implicit bias.”
According to Pekker, her sorority has been having regular diversity, inclusion, and equity (DEI) workshops to have conversations about racism, discrimination, and other issues. These lessons especially impact their recruitment process, and she states that most members are very receptive to the contents of these workshops and truly are taking the issues to heart.
However, how effective will this be in improving the way sororities and fraternities start to foster their communities right now and in the future? It’s hard to measure whether it’ll be performative on a long-term scale, or if we’ll really see changes in future recruitment. One of the big criticisms of DEI workshops and trainings is that they won’t work unless everyone truly wants and is eager for change: sweeping reforms throughout the country.
“On a national level, I think fraternal organizations need to restructure their policies to intentionally promote values of diversity and inclusion while acknowledging their previous shortcomings,” the anonymous member said in an email. “On a UW-specific scale, I think organizations should start by collectively developing a thought-out plan for actions they will take and hold one another accountable to regarding the range of issues that have been brought up against the Greek [S]ystem.”
This is a hard task, and the Greek Community is so big that it would need to experience a systematic overhaul of how it operates. The racism, prejudices, implicit biases — the result of institutionalized racism & exclusion of the “other” — is rampant throughout the Greek Community, but it is also felt on campus and beyond the UW.
If there’s going to be change, members need to want it. Otherwise, DEI is just going to be something that people engage in because they feel like they have to.
The divide between those who believe in reform and those who seek abolition is the question of how effective reformist measures will be. It is great that many are wanting to reform the system, but it’s hard to put all of our faith into this when reforms haven’t worked over the course of the last 150 years of the establishment of the Greek system.
In the efforts to diversify the UW Greek Community, only time will tell how much change will genuinely occur. Reforms are important and could possibly enact changes, but it’s also very possible that things may just cycle back to the system staying the same — a return to the status quo — and abolition may be necessary.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
