This field is my passion, but it’s not made for folks like me

Editor's note: This piece includes interviews featuring Asian American writers at The Daily.
As a Filipinx American and aspiring journalist, it’s important for me during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month to assess the need for journalists like me in newsrooms, how my identity unfortunately places barriers from pursuing this career, and the ways my heritage strengthens my voice as a writer.
The field of journalism is predominantly white. Pew Research data showed that more than three-quarters, 77%, of those who work in newsrooms are non-hispanic whites, less diverse than the national percentage of white employees in all industries combined which is still a striking 65%.
More diversity in newsrooms, especially regarding Asian American journalists during a time of great xenophobia from news organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, would help elevate accurate and inclusive coverage because of who is telling these stories.
“Marginalized communities need their stories told now, more than ever, and who can tell those stories better than ourselves,” Daily reporter Nicole Pasia, a junior studying journalism, said in an email.
Diverse newsrooms are important and would make people of color in this field feel safer, willing to incorporate their authentic selves in their work.
“I’ve worked in places where I was the only person of color,” Pasia said. “It made me feel isolated. I felt like there was an invisible wall separating me from the rest of the team, which in turn affected my work flow. I’ve been told I’m a quiet worker, a go-with-the-flow person, when in reality I’m working in survival mode, too afraid to take risks and be further marginalized.”
This framework is crucial in understanding the experiences of AsianAmericans trying to take up space in white-dominated fields. In many communities of color, there’s often a felt pressure to conform to Eurocentric standards to not only be accepted in these spaces, but to also protect oneself from further marginalization.
Deborah Kwon, a Daily opinion writer and “Not So Woke” columnist, also sees that “in general, there’s a larger space in journalism for white people,” but also credits cultural barriers as another aspect that further marginalizes some Asian Americans in this field.
“[There are] cultural expectations of what I am ‘allowed’ to pursue as an Asian American,” Kwon said in an email. “Growing up, journalism was really one of those things that were considered as good as a hobby, but not necessarily for something that I should be pursuing as an actual career ... I'm ‘expected’ to be pursuing other career areas, and some of that sort of self-internalizes, as well as implicitly sets an overall expectation of ‘here's what you're gonna do and here's what you're not gonna do.’"
There are definite barriers placed against Asian Americans by Eurocentric systemic forces, as well as cultural barriers that work to invalidate and belittle our passions in this field.
For me, being Filipinx American means that I was constantly being asked if I was going to be a nurse or a doctor. Being a child of immigrants also means that I was expected to pursue a career that would make my immigrant parent’s hard work “worth it,” which translates to pursuing a job path that could provide a stable income.
For South and Southeast Asians like myself, in the field of journalism and overall in this country, there are added layers of conflict to overcome because we aren’t the ideal Asian. There comes a lot of privilege with Asians who are lighter skinned, which are often East Asians.
“In the U.S., with the way Asians have been portrayed, I have an advantage because I am and I look Korean American –– East Asian,” Kwon said. “So, despite the barriers I mentioned previously, I still hold a bit of privilege when going into work like journalism.”
The experiences of Asian American journalists are complex, however, it’s important to also be cognizant that having an Asian American identity should not just be placed in a framework as a hindrance. Your identity can also be a tool of empowerment.
Pasia uses the concept of paggalang, a term describing hospitality and respect toward others that her Filipinx parents taught her. This carries through to her work in journalism, as she believes that her duty is to find different ways to tell a story, and there are always more stories to be told.
Kwon echoed a similar sentiment.
“I like to use my position and platform to elevate the perspectives and voices like my own, as well as others who are systematically less advantaged, like the voices of South Asians and Southeast Asians who aren't so readily and proportionately represented and genuinely heard in the media,” she said.
I am a product of generations of resiliency. My Filipinx and Indigenous ancestors, and all those who have come before me, were unafraid to fight up against the oppression from colonization and reinforce the power of our identities within spaces.
Although at times it becomes difficult to constantly feel like I’m fighting a war in my field that prioritizes white folks and tokenizes my identity, and although my culture proves much difficulty in finding validity in my passion, I recall the core values of my heritage to give me the strength to continue to pursue my ambitions in journalism.
My voice and my writing honors, and is fueled by, where I come from.
