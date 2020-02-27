Coexistence and compromise

Having a roommate can be great: it lessens the burden of having to pay rent, it divvies up the household chores, and it provides a reliable outlet for social interaction when you feel lonely.
However, despite the obvious perks, I’m willing to bet it is easy to recall a horror story or two regarding a roommate. Living with another person can often be a strenuous test of patience for both parties, even when things are going well.
Seattle is not a cheap place to live, so many students have a roommate or housemate in some capacity. According to Housing & Food Services (HFS), 4,966 freshmen out of the total 6,981 enrolled in 2019 lived on-campus. A good chunk of those people probably shared a room with at least one other student, and that’s not even counting those that lived off-campus or at home.
Whatever the case, people often have different standards, expectations, and desires when it comes to sharing a space with another human being.
That means that sometimes there’s a stack of dishes leaning precariously to one side and emanating an offensive smell. Maybe you’ll look over at your roommate and wonder when the last time they showered was. There’s a chance you’ll find used toiletries anywhere other than the trash and wonder if you should’ve sprung for that hazmat suit after all.
Every confrontation concerning these issues comes with a myriad of potential excuses, and some are more valid than others. It doesn’t change the fact that you are also busy. You are also tired. You do your part, so why can’t they do theirs?
Moving in with a friend, only to hate each other by the end of your lease, is a tale as old as time. It’s the unfortunate reality of getting to know someone 24/7 as opposed to just seeing them at their most presentable in the outside world.
So what do you do? I’ve asked myself this many times and I still don’t have a concrete answer, but communication is often the key. You have to be willing to have a conversation with the people you’re in forced proximity with.
When you’re crammed into a studio, a dorm, or a house with 14 other 20-somethings, having to pull them aside to say you don’t like something they’re doing is a huge buzzkill, but it’s important to let your position be understood. Maybe they even have their own grievances. Roommates suck, but you’re just as much their roommate as they are yours.
Sometimes your roommate is in the wrong and you’re free to call them out for that, but if you have to split your bills with someone in order to make ends meet, you’re much better off not being enemies. It can feel overbearing at times when you feel like you’re the only one pulling your weight around the house, but never forget to take a moment of introspection.
A little bit of empathy and self-awareness can go a long way when you want to chew out your buddy for not unloading the dishwasher. For the record, it takes five minutes tops, and you didn’t do it either.
