After days of unhealthy, smoky air in Seattle and a rapid, furious spread of wildfires across the west coast, we are seeing the implications of a worsening global climate play out just months before the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
Due to unsustainable burning of fossil fuels for energy, increasing levels of greenhouse gases are building up in the Earth's atmosphere and absorbing heat while increasing the average global temperature. As a result of this warming, Earth's climate changes, leading to sea level rises, melting of large glacial reservoirs and ice sheets, warmer global temperatures year-round, ocean acidification, and more intense fire seasons.
"So, what's happening is it's getting warmer and drier, but it's getting warmer and drier for longer periods of time, so the fire season is being extended, and you're seeing that most dramatically in California," Becky Alexander, a professor of atmospheric sciences and director of the UW Program on Climate Change, said.
While often not prioritized over other political issues, climate change and other environmental policies hold more weight this November than ever before. There is a grim reality that the next four years will greatly determine the United States' role in this combat against climate change.
Our current president, Donald Trump, and his administration have spent the past four years dismissing climate change and environmentalists. Whether it’s proposing new oil leases, expanding off-shore drilling, or pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, it’s suffice it to say that Trump and his administration fully support an economy completely reliant on the fossil fuel industry. In terms of international climate relations and cooperation, Trump has isolated the United States and lifted restrictions on methane and carbon emissions. Another four years with Trump would solidify the climate change crisis, if not accelerate it.
On the other hand, the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, at least recognizes climate change as a political, economic, and social issue. Biden's campaign policies around climate change mainly revolve around undoing the Trump administration’s actions over the past four years. He plans to recommit the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement, enact the Clean Air Act, reintegrate climate change into foreign relations, roll back on Trump's regressive tax incentives for large corporations, renew methane and carbon emission restrictions, and more.
His campaign does also include investing in climate-ready infrastructure and ensuring the United States achieves a 100% clean energy economy by 2050. He also incorporates racial environmental justice into his plan, addressing how communities of color are disproportionately affected by pollution and climate change. For all these reasons, Biden may help the United States progress forward in the fight for environmental justice and a green economy.
"First and foremost, we need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, which is a combination of personal adaptation, but even more importantly, a societal, structural adaptation on where we get our energy from," Alexander said.
However, Biden's environmental policies are not without flaws. He may endorse the Green New Deal but refuses to commit to passing it if he becomes president. His push for a 100% green economy remains vague, especially in terms of thoughtful consideration of what energy sources or combination should be considered and incentivized. Neither does his plan consider the lack of accessibility towards more green options, which must be resolved or reconfigured in order to enable any real work towards an economy completely reliant on green energy.
"Why don't we all have solar panels on our rooftops? Well, because that's expensive,” Alexander said. “How can we incentivize that for individuals? It has to be an investment that is made."
Biden also doesn't support other important progressive environmental policies such as a ban on all fracking, one of the most environmentally destructive practices in the fossil fuel industry. In the eyes of more progressive voters, such as myself, Biden may get the United States back on track. However, his campaign's take on climate change still feels underbaked in terms of enacting real, necessary forward motion beyond undoing Trump's climate-detrimental actions.
Green party candidate Howie Hawkins advocates for much more progressive ecosocialist environmental policies, including an intersectional green economy reconstruction program and progressive ecological taxes. He explicitly ties environmental justice to his economic bill of rights, which focuses on providing basic human rights such as free education and universal health care.
Even though the Green Party and Hawkins stand as an environmental justice-driven and science-based political party, over 170 environmental leaders recently spoke out against voting for the Green Party this November. These environmentalists argue that voting Green and risking Biden losing this election is worse than voting for Biden, even though he is certainly not the strongest candidate in terms of climate change policy.
For progressive voters this upcoming election, while they may feel a lack of representation by the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee, great consideration and thought is needed when choosing to vote for a Green candidate rather than between the conventional two. Environmentally speaking, a lot is at stake this November, making Biden a little bit better than a consolation prize when compared to the other options for progressive voters.
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at opinion@dailyuw.com.
