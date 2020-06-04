Deportations during COVID-19 need to stop

Content warning: This article contains references to abuse, sexual violence, and trauma.
Our immigration system is broken.
When thousands of migrants are locked up for doing nothing but pursuing a better life, and when children are separated from their families for no reason, we need to recognize that the problem isn’t border security; it’s systematic racism.
In May, President Donald Trump indefinitely extended his supposed coronavirus-related border restrictions, halting asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border and allowing the deportation of more than 20,000 migrants, including 900 children, since March. Despite the fact that travel is supposed to be limited during the pandemic, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been using COVID-19 as a cover to target undocumented immigrants and continue to deport migrants across the nation.
“What the [United States] is doing, and what this administration specifically has amplified, is create concentration camps,” Isaac Organista, a community organizer with Washington Community Action Network, said in an email. “We have folks coming here seeking asylum and they are thrown in concentration camps. It's despicable. And this was true before [COVID-19].”
Crossing the U.S. border illegally for the first time is a misdemeanor, meaning the vast majority of undocumented immigrants have not committed a violent crime. In addition, migrants often seek asylum in the United States in response to violence that can be traced back to U.S. intervention in their countries.
Migrants detained at the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma are forced to board deportation flights every Tuesday from Yakima, despite the added risks of the virus. These flights used to depart from King County International Airport - Boeing Field, but were banned in 2019 after a task force at the UW revealed the abuse, lack of regulation, and lack of oversight.
The effects of deportation are devastating. In addition to being cruel and unnecessary, detaining migrants and forcing them onto deportation flights during a pandemic puts them in a high risk exposure environment for COVID-19. After being deported, they may unknowingly spread the virus in other countries that, like the United States, are not equipped to handle an outbreak.
“ICE and [Customs and Border Protection (CBP)] are the ones coming in and out of camps and spreading this disease to a community we have already systemically hurt,” Organista said.
Despite claims from ICE, measures to prevent the spread of the virus are almost non-existent within the NWDC. More than 1,400 migrants have tested positive in detention facilities across the country, spurring from at least 80 domestic transfers ICE facilitated.
In fact, at least 117 people deported from the United States to Guatemala tested positive for COVID-19, approximately 15% of Guatemala’s coronavirus cases. The danger of deporting migrants during the pandemic could not be more clear: It is a human rights and public health nightmare.
While ICE has been transferring migrants between detention centers and continuing deportions, they have suspended all visitation to detention centers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This selective enforcement of CDC recommendations is inhumane and means that families cannot visit their loved ones in-person before they are deported.
The threat of deportation creates fear in communities affected, particularly during this time when there is already immense fear of getting sick and seeking medical care. Separating a child from their parent for the purpose of deportation can cause economic hardship, housing instability, and food instability, all of which are already issues amplified by economic turbulence resulting from the pandemic.
“Because a lot of folks have lost their main source of income, or lost hours, folks haven't paid rent,” Organista said. “And there have been tenants who have told me that they've been harassed by landlords, with some threatening to call ICE on them.”
Immigration hearings for detained migrants have been happening at the same rate as before the pandemic. These hearings, in which minors are not guaranteed a lawyer and those who have one face barriers in communicating with them, can decide whether or not they are deported. These hearings must be stopped immediately to ensure their right to a fair hearing.
In addition to smugglers as perpetrators, there have been numerous allegations of ICE and CBP officers sexually assaulting migrants. Placing them in an unchecked, dangerous environment that has yet to be reformed after numerous claims of abuse is adding gasoline to an already burning fire.
Deporting migrants without any resources whatsoever during the pandemic is nothing short of a death sentence. There are numerous accounts of migrants who faced extreme violence after they were deported; some have been disappeared, subjected to torture, or been murdered by gangs.
Since the pandemic started, people have been losing their jobs in the United States and across the world. In Guatemala, as well as some other countries, there is heavy reliance on the informal economy which includes people selling goods on the street. Many of these people are left without a source of income and are not supported by the government. This means that upon arrival, it is virtually impossible for migrants to earn money without putting themselves in harm’s way.
Detaining and deporting migrants is completely unnecessary at this time, especially when 98.5% of migrants who are released from immigrant detention attend their immigration court hearings. According to Ava Sharifi, a progressive youth activist and a lead researcher within the political science department, efforts to prevent the spread of the virus have also impacted activism efforts related to freeing migrants from detention facilities.
“However, community organizers have adapted and created rallies that work under the realm of COVID-19,” Sharifi said in an email. “For example, there have been car caravans, Zoom town halls, and hunger strikes conducted inside of the Northwest Detention Center.”
We can not stay silent when racist policies and practices are continuing to target innocent people in our community. To get involved with activism, Sharifi recommends following, donating, and attending rallies led by local grassroots organizations such as La Resistencia, Casa Latina, Mijente, Colectiva Legal Del Pueblo, Close the Camps, and Never Again Action, which are all based out of Seattle.
Organista recommends checking out the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network and calling state, federal, and local elected officials to tell them to stop their support of ICE and CBP. He also recommends continuing to educate ourselves on immigrant issues and listen to the voices of impacted communities.
No matter how you get involved, remember this: America was built on the work of immigrants, those with documents and those without. And they deserve to be heard.
