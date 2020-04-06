Pay to live: COVID-19 pandemic exemplifies the flaws of privatized health insurance system

This pandemic is traumatizing enough, but what happens when it’s over? After the thousands of Americans scared for their lives, hospitalized and battling COVID-19, recover; after a striking 10 million and counting Americans find themselves unemployed without health insurance, what will Americans be left with? Many will have hospital bills as high as $34,927.43, a recession, and maybe an affordable vaccine while mourning their loved ones, many of whom did not receive a proper funeral.
Just thinking about this current crisis is not good enough. Just thinking about the present invalidates the trauma and the stress of this historic time in America's history. We need to look ahead and ask how will America recover and how will it change so we can prioritize our health, our safety, and our humanity.
"With all due respect for Medicare for All, you have a single-payer system in Italy … it doesn't work there," Biden said during the last Democratic presidential primary debate.
With all due respect, Italy's horrific and tragic situation does not fully equate to a faulty healthcare system. Every country around the world, including our own, is grappling with the ramifications of this pandemic and, like parts of the United States, much of Italy did not take the virus seriously at first which only exacerbated the spread of COVID-19 and completely overwhelmed hospital capacity.
Another key component missing from this line of thinking: The United States pays twice the average healthcare costs per capita of most other wealthy countries in the world. However, as clinical instructor at UW Medicine Dr. Eric LaMotte explained, that does not mean our healthcare system is better, a fact many UW students know all too well.
"That doesn't get us more doctors, more nurses, more ventilators, more ICU beds, more hospital beds,” LaMotte said. “We're right in the middle of the pack for all those things, and it doesn't get us better health outcomes. We're in the middle of the pack there too."
Instead, that money pays for the large and complex bureaucratic system that pushes papers around to see who will pay for what, including not just insurance companies, but also those in hospitals and doctors' offices who have to interface with them as well as the people in companies whose job it is to find healthcare plans for their employees, all of which is a never-ending process because of constant comparison-shopping for different insurance plans.
"By simplifying it so that everyone just pays taxes into one fund, and that fund pays 100% of all medical bills from all doctor's offices from all hospitals, that simplification in cost-savings there is what allows us to use the same amount of money to pay for more care for more people, including the people who are underinsured or uninsured right now," LaMotte said.
As a member of the Physicians for National Health Program, LaMotte also recognizes new misconceptions around this supposedly appealing idea for a public options opposed to a single-payer healthcare system. Medicare, since it's non-profit and runs publicly, can be a bit more comprehensive, especially to those who might already have pre-existing health conditions.
"So those sicker people whose care costs more are going to switch to this public plan, which means it's providing care to sicker people, which is going to cost more and it's going to have a harder time staying afloat," LaMotte said.
In the midst of this pandemic and sky-rocketing unemployment rates, we likely will see this play out as more and more seek public healthcare with our current limited option, Medicaid. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a forefront leader for Medicare for All supporters, addressed on Twitter the need to untie healthcare from employment and the need to see healthcare as a human right both during this crisis and after.
And for those retaining their jobs and health insurance, the privatized healthcare system could see premium costs increase 40% or more solely as a result of COVID-19 without any federal assistance. However, a single-payer system wouldn't need to bail out privatized insurance companies in the first place. Instead, the federal government could more directly support hospitals and healthcare workers since that's their source of income and, rather, bail out hospitals and the thousands of Americans on ventilators and in ICUs fighting for their lives.
Even without this pandemic, Americans were never truly protected from financial risks of illness and injury and disabilities.
Coming into college and learning more about the healthcare system, time and time again I see insurance and the high cost of healthcare undermine my loved ones and my own access to treatment. I lost my own loved one because he couldn't afford the prescription he needed, and instead, bought cheaper ones unregulated and unknowingly laced with fentanyl.
I have a friend who is no stranger to fighting with insurance companies over the "necessity" of hospitalizations as she endures the ongoing battle with mental health. I learned from another that recovering from cancer meant uncertainty in her future financial protection if it came back. I know how the cost of EpiPens and insulin and other life-saving medication burdens families and students.
Under this society of survival of the richest, reinforced by our privatized healthcare system, no person is created equal. We are failing to address the needs of the American public, including the need to protect us from financial risks of living.
