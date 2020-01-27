Yay or nay-light savings

During my first weeks at the UW, every day felt like it held all the time in the world. I got everything done before dinner and my evening walks home were accompanied by stunning sunsets. These gorgeous golden hour moments were my favorites of the day.
Now, it almost feels like I walk home from lunch in the dark. By the time I even think about sitting down to do my homework, it feels like 9 p.m. I accredit this miserable existence to daylight saving time (DST), and I am not a fan.
But honestly, what’s the deal with DST anyway?
Its origin story is a bit amusing, as it was pitched originally in 1895 by a man named George Hudson, who actually wanted two extra hours of daylight to pursue his favorite hobby: bug catching. The idea was rejected and re-proposed a few times before it finally stuck in 1916 when Germany implemented it as a way to preserve energy during World War I. The United States followed two years later, jumping on the DST train in March 1918.
Many other countries adopted DST at the same time as the United States, however, despite feeling quite world-shattering to me — a small American gal who hates walking home in the dark — daylight saving time is not universally observed. In fact, not even all of America observes DST.
Since it’s conception, it’s main purpose was to save energy by taking advantage of natural daylight during the warmer months. Additionally, setting our clocks forward brings an extra hour of sun, which no one can complain about. Studies have shown that this extra hour is more than just summer fun though, and actually brings a decrease in crime as well.
The pros start to crumble away when we fall back to standard time. From the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday in March, the few places that still enforce DST feel the effects of the time change.
Research shows that the shortening days and missing hour of daylight is linked to a number of unpleasant occurrences, such as a brief surge in automobile accidents and even an increase in heart attacks. Seriously, you’re 25% more likely to have a heart attack the Monday after the time change. Mondays, am I right?
DST is also closely related to a spike in depression cases. This is accredited largely to DST’s effect on people’s circadian rhythms, as well as the shorter, darker days.
After discovering all these adverse side effects of the time change, one would hope DST would at least still accomplish the one thing it was created for: saving energy. Sadly, it just doesn’t anymore. In fact, researchers have found that it can actually increase power usage.
So why is daylight saving still in effect? Well, it may be changing soon. Almost 20 states are proposing adaptations to the current DST model, including good ol’ Washington.
Washington is one of eight states hoping to do away with standard time altogether and keep clocks an hour ahead year-round. However, to do this would require congressional change, as maintaining DST year-round is against federal law. On the other hand, nine other U.S. states are hoping to abolish DST and stay in standard time all year. This is completely legal and, in fact, Hawaii and most of Arizona operate solely on standard time.
DST has become quite the controversy, and understandably so. However, in today’s world of violence and political wilderness, it seems fairly low in priority and some people just do not care.
Sophomore Kaylee Mellgren believes that humanitarian issues should be taking precedence over something as seemingly trivial as DST.
“It’s not that type of issue where it is something that needs to be changed, I don’t think,” Mellgren said. “Whether, I mean if we’re talking about daylight saving time versus women’s rights or something like that, then it’s just, I don’t think it’s even measurable.”
This is definitely a valid point, and it makes a lot of sense from a student perspective. We have better things to worry about, right?
On the flip side, I’m done walking home from any afternoon activities in the dark. Say what you will, but 4 p.m. is too early for the sun to set, and I stand by that. In the pecking order of world issues, DST is definitely low, but I wouldn’t mind seeing a change in the near future.
Sophomore Cameron Ford also thinks we could do without DST. Looking past the unpleasant effects and the failing purpose of the time change, Ford’s reasoning is unarguable and true.
“It makes the evening sad,” Ford said.
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.