Online will not compare to classroom learning

By now, we have all become personally acquainted with the UW’s sensible response to COVID-19: remote learning. With classes no longer meeting in person, students are attending Zoom versions of their classes and listening to pre-recorded lectures while staying home.
However, even if this decision is best for public health and safety, many students are left feeling robbed of the education that they signed up and paid for.
In response to this, students are now advocating for the university to take action. There is an online petition circulating around requesting the UW provide a partial tuition refund for spring quarter in light of these circumstances. Since its inception two weeks ago, the petition has gathered more than 13,000 signatures. While petitions are great ways to spread awareness, they can lose effectiveness when signatures are included without proper argumentation.
In support of this cause, a group of ASUW student senators called the COVID-19 Advocacy Coalition have recently submitted the Student Academic and Financial Emergency Relief Act, or SAFER Act. This legislation calls for an overall 12.9% reduction in spring tuition costs along with several additional supports for student workers and international students.
Alex Davidson, an ASUW senator, helped start the coalition in hopes of involving students in the decisions made regarding COVID-19 and the university's response.
“We decided students aren't getting the appropriate UW education that we pay all of this money towards by just sitting at home on our computers,” Davidson said. “As much as the university likes to share that narrative and push that narrative that we're investing in our online technologies to continue that same education, it's just not occurring.”
The argument for this change has two main components. Firstly, tuition normally includes fees to maintain buildings and services on campus, but many of these are either available in a limited capacity or altogether unavailable. The 12.9% tuition reduction proposed by the SAFER Act represents the overall cost of these facility fees.
The secondary part of the argument is less direct: Online education simply cannot replicate in-person instruction.
“I have students who have received emails from their professors already regarding spring quarters saying that they will be teaching 30-50% less material than they would have in an in-person situation,” Davidson said.
I can already tell my spring quarter learning is going to be less than ideal. With technical difficulties, a noisy and chaotic home environment, lack of interaction with my professors and peers, and an overall lack of structure, I feel as though my last quarter here at the UW is definitely not going to be a pinnacle of educational achievement.
Having to pay the same amount of tuition for several of my professors to simply release pre-recorded lectures on Canvas does not seem fair.
On top of these arguments, there is the fact that the pandemic we are living in is severely impacting income. While some people’s jobs, such as mine, allow us to conduct our work remotely, many workers in areas such as the service industry are being left without work. This includes students.
Additionally, Davidson and the coalition believe the UW is more than equipped to provide financial relief in the face of this pandemic.
“All of these organizations along the west coast have put money aside for the purpose of natural disaster relief … because we know that there's going to be this great earthquake,” Davidson said. “A worldwide pandemic is definitely a natural disaster and poses a very strong argument for accessing that … natural disaster relief aid and utilizing it to provide relief for our students.”
The Office of the Provost has released an FAQ page about spring quarter online learning. In regard to tuition, this page states that the UW has no intention of making any changes, arguing that “services supported by these fees will expand and shift during spring quarter, and resources are needed to provide consistent services and to back long-term commitments.”
The reality is that these are hard times we’re living in. Money is suddenly becoming an uncertain thing for students, and the university should not be financially burdening us for circumstances outside of our control.
It’s not the university’s fault that this is the reality we are living in, but it is their responsibility to help alleviate some of the burden on their students. For the sake of our financial well-being, the UW can and should provide tuition relief for students during this turbulent time.
Reach writer Griffin Dugan at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @G_Dawg3
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.