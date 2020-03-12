Represented, but unimpressed

Editor’s note: This column looks at how race is portrayed and manipulated in today’s media and in my everyday life as an East Asian-American girl, an identity that typically gives both privilege and struggle. In a supposedly “woke” city, it is important to review the ever-changing intricacies of race.
I want to talk more about representation. Specifically, why on Earth everyone keeps emphasizing it and why it’s important.
Media representation can be hard to talk about. Asians have had some representation, but it has largely been reliant on repeated tropes and caricatures. Asian representation can also be a tricky topic to talk about because it can sometimes be hyper-fixated on. This can result in making the issue seem trivial to others, especially for those in defense of issues that might be more grave.
I don’t necessarily disagree, given that there are so many issues ranging from poverty to climate change to the flawed criminal justice system, and sometimes Asian representation is seen as the singular issue that our community faces. Some see “diversity” as the end-all-be-all, like with corporate diversity panels that just focus on increasing the number of faces of people of color.
This isn’t saying that we shouldn’t care about representation. It’s important. But, there’s more to it than just creating diversity; there are real impacts that better representation creates.
The point is that representation is important, but it’s important to look at it as an issue that affects other things for the Asian American community, like a snowball effect.
According to professor Connie So from the department of American ethnic studies, the lack of quality representation can be detrimental to self-esteem and create insecurity because the tropes created by movies and television affect real people. For example, she cites relationships and romance.
“Some students can see an Asian man being romantic and I say ‘you must be kidding me,’” So joked. “How can anyone believe that Asian people are not interested in sex? Look at how many people we have.”
Additionally, when the media represents a singular idea of an Asian that gets repeated enough times, we might actually start to believe it. There are depictions of Asians being yellow-skinned and of Asians being portrayed by white people, like in “Ghost in the Shell” or “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
“Asian Americans are oftentimes forced to relegate themselves to the way white people play us,” So said. “If you see it often enough, you’ll see real Asian Americans, and people don’t think they actually look Asian, or whatever that means.”
Representation is important, just as the people who tell the story are.
But it’s not just the issue of what face you see on the big and little screens. As you can tell, it’s about the ideas that we’re fed through how people are represented.
So referred to the tropes of Asians being people who serve, and Asian women being saved by a non-Asian: typical of tropes we might be used to.
“Nothing wrong with being a servant, but they tell us all the good Asians are the ones who serve whites, all the bad Asians are the ones who wanna challenge whites,” So said. “And everybody who’s female, they all wanna be saved by usually a non-Asian person.”
Representation is important, and it’s not just for the greedy sake of wanting to see more Asians on the screen. Good or bad representation fuels the stereotyped way we view real people and society. Much of the way we think about the massive Asian community is charged by stereotypes because of the flawed way that they’ve been represented for years on end.
“It’s almost impossible to talk about Asian American and Pacific Islander communities without debunking stereotypes first, and that’s what’s unfortunate,” So said.
Reach columnist Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.