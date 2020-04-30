Voting for Biden would be a vote against survivors

Content warning: The following piece contains a recollection of my story as a sexual assault survivor, as well as the experience of Biden’s former staffer, Tara Reade.
Several women have come forward with complaints against former Vice President Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching that made them uncomfortable. Recently, Biden has also been accused of sexually harassing his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. Regardless of these accusations, Biden has all but secured the Democratic nominee position for the 2020 presidential election.
As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I will not be voting for Joe Biden. I will not be voting for Donald Trump. I will not vote for a rapist.
I was sexually assaulted when I was 15- and 16-years-old. Throughout my teenage years, I’d recount my story to some family and friends and would be asked:Did you say no? Did you like it? Why didn’t you do or say anything?
These questions always made me doubt my own validity in the struggles that came with recovering from my assaults. I didn’t consider myself a victim for the longest time, and even felt unable to say I was raped, because I was conditioned to feel at fault for the violation of my body. When I felt the pressure was on me rather than the person who abused me, I began to question if I deserved what had happened to me.
Consistent questioning of my part in my assault turned into ingrained constraints on my voice, hindering my willingness to speak out. If my own friends and family questioned me, who would believe me? So, I suffered in silence.
It wasn’t until my freshman year at the UW when I was diagnosed by my doctor with severe anxiety that I was able to come to terms with my story and reclaim the validity of my traumas. Upon my doctor’s further questions, it prompted me to connect the dots and explain to someone for the first time in years that I was raped. Saying it aloud and on record was a monumental moment for me.
Recounting my story has always been tough for me. Placing my moments of trauma into words brings me back to those moments and that specific feeling of remorse in my gut I felt for the me that once existed before he was violated. It’s a complex moment of release but also a frigid reminder of what he had done to me then and to me today.
This is why I admire survivors who find the strength to share their stories, to uncover the darkest parts of themselves. I am especially inspired by folks like Tara Reade, a woman who is revealing a story about one of the most powerful men in the country.
When folks come forward and speak out about their abusers, they’re often given the same response that I received. Reade’s allegations against Biden have been denied by both sides of the political spectrum. I read a comment on a podcast Reade had been interviewed on, and it explained its disbelief in her story by asking why she didn’t scream when Biden placed his hands on her. People asked me that too.
When I was first assaulted at 15, it was in a public space. I could’ve screamed and pushed him away, much like the commenter has suggested to Reade. However, no one truly knows what it feels like to be in such a paralyzed state of shock and disgust when you’re being taken advantage of, especially by someone you thought you could trust, until you’re in that position.
Reade stated that after she pulled away from the assault, Biden angrily said “you’re nothing to me.” Shortly after, she stated, he then took her by the shoulders and said “you’re OK, you’re fine … you’re OK.”
Hearing this psychological torment that Biden put Reade through in her own account strangely gives me solace in knowing that someone else was attacked with the same tactics that my abuser used on me.
“The thing that I remember most, almost more than the assault itself, is just being told I was nothing,” she said in an interview with Katie Halper. “He was right. I had no platform, I had no one … So if people want to know why women don’t come forward that’s a good example why.”
I cannot in good conscience vote for Biden in this election and contribute to the ways we ignore survivors being silenced. Placing my vote in him would make me a contributor to an alleged abuser’s political gain, giving him the highest position in the country. I will not sell my soul to the DNC’s capitalist moderate regime to uplift a candidate they pushed hard to win and continue to support, given his allegations.
I’ve overheard family conversations and leftist social media commentary on how we need to rally the Democratic vote and “vote Blue no matter who.” Even when Biden’s sexual assault allegations are brought up, supporters refute these claims with “vote for the lesser of two evils.” A friend of mine defended their vote for Biden, saying they’d rather vote for someone with one sexual harassment accusation than someone with many accusations.
However, a rapist is a rapist no matter how many they’ve affected.
Telling victims of sexual assault they need to vote for Biden is cornering us and gaslighting our very real traumas, asking us to reopen deep wounds that some of us have yet to fully heal.
I will continue my efforts as an activist to pursue and advocate for social and systemic change. I will still vote locally and do what I can to combat the multiple levels of systemic oppression I see in our country. However, I do not see voting for a rapist as a part of that plan, and I don’t believe that achieving equity should be, or will be, achievable by forcing the people to vote for someone they don’t believe in.
As we end Sexual Assault Awareness Month, I feel now is the best time to be vocal about my experiences as well as remind folks of the importance of how their approach to this election can set the lives of many survivors and the #MeToo movement back.
These last few months, I felt the need to hide in fear or plead for respect from my peers for my decision to not vote for Biden this November.
However, I am a survivor of sexual assault. I stand with Tara Reade. I am no longer allowing people to dictate my story’s validity, rather I’m demanding my story’s respect.
Reach writer Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.