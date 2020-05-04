Bad blood? Even during nationwide shortage, men who have sex with men barred from donating

On April 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an update to its policy regarding blood donations from men who have sex with men (MSM). While MSM were previously restricted from donating blood until 12 months after their last sexual encounter with a man, that waiting period has now been reduced to three months.
Health organizations, the LGBTQIA+ community, and politicians have long advocated for this change, but it was implemented at this time in response to the novel coronavirus, which has “caused unprecedented challenges to the U.S. blood supply,” according to a statement by the FDA.
The “blood ban” — initially a strict prohibition on MSM donating blood — was introduced by the FDA in 1985 in response to the AIDS epidemic. Thirty years later, in 2015, the ban was lessened to a deferment period of one year. This latest reduction marks the first alteration to the FDA’s policy since 2015.
The ban also seems to be relatively unheard of outside the queer community. According to a small informal Twitter poll, approximately two-thirds of non-LGBTQIA+ respondents hadn’t heard of it before April 2’s update.
The FDA’s decision is a welcome development for many across the country. There are millions of MSM in the United States who have previously been banned or restricted from giving blood — in 2013, it was estimated that there were nearly 62,000 MSM in King County alone — meaning that there are now millions more eligible donors to bolster the nation’s blood supply. Additionally, the deferment period for women who have sex with MSM, people who have used injection drugs, and people who have recent tattoos or piercings has likewise been reduced from 12 to three months.
But the fact that the deferment period still exists is frustrating and baseless, as Thomas Fuller, a senior who identifies as a gay man, expressed in an email.
“If they are able to make this change in a crisis, when blood banks are short and a raging pandemic means that we need to be extra-aware of spreading viruses, then what was the point of the policy in the first place?” Fuller said. “If they are concerned because anal sex has a higher risk of spreading HIV, then why isn’t the policy three months after having anal sex, regardless of the sex and gender of my partners?”
Amber Tejada, a former director of health and wellness at Gay City and current Harborview Medical Center employee, commented on the science behind HIV testing and the rationale for the donation deferral period.
“It’s scientifically unsound to exclude an entire group of people from blood donation based on how they identify,” Tejada said. “I’m glad there’s some progress being made, but we really need to just do away with that deferral.”
All blood donations are screened for HIV before they are given to a recipient, so there is no need to pre-emptively eliminate donors who could be HIV-positive. HIV testing has come a long way in recent years, such that fourth-generation tests are able to detect HIV in as little as 10 to 14 days after exposure, according to Tejada.
“So three months is too long a period to defer a blood donor from donating,” she said.
Another nonsensical aspect of the regulation: The screening process that disqualifies MSM doesn’t distinguish their risk factors. For instance, a cisgender man in a long-term monogamous relationship with another cisgender man is at a very low risk of contracting HIV. Both he and his partner would be prohibited from donating blood even under the new regulation, unless they were to commit to a three-month period of celibacy.
Most gay men are HIV-negative, and the widely available medication PrEP can virtually eliminate the risk of contracting HIV. The blanket deferment on blood from MSM serves to reinforce harmful stereotypes of queer men as being irresponsible and infectious.
Of course, some MSM are HIV-positive as are many people of other demographics. There is no moral failure in contracting HIV because it is an illness that is transmitted through blood. That said, HIV-positive individuals cannot safely donate blood. But there are also many MSM who are HIV-negative and wrongfully barred from providing the lifesaving aid of blood donation simply due to institutional prejudice.
“The history of HIV in the gay community means that we are more aware of our sexual health than people outside of our community,” Fuller said. “I would think that a group of people that are acutely aware of their HIV status would be an ideal group to get blood donations from.”
Bloodworks Northwest, our regional blood donation hub here in Seattle, complies with FDA regulations. Would-be donors fill out an electronic questionnaire regarding their health, travel, and sexual history prior to donation. If the donor checks the “female” box, they will be asked whether they have had sex with MSM. If they check the “male” box, they will be asked if they have sex with men.
These questions are the FDA’s clumsy way of determining if the donor is at a high risk of being HIV-positive. But they can be alienating and inaccurate for many in the LGBTQIA+ community, especially trans, nonbinary, or intersex people, or the partners of these people. The term “MSM” itself, which was brought about to focus on describing behaviors, rather than identities (like gay or bisexual), is inherently limited when it comes to trans people.
“The FDA doesn’t have any guidance for trans people in terms of blood donation,” Tejada said. “A really unfortunate thing that happens a lot in the HIV prevention-and-care world is that trans women … will sort of get lumped into a category with MSM.”
LGBTQIA+ people want to give blood. The process is generally quick and painless, and each donated pint of blood can save up to three lives.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, I have felt particularly helpless,” Fuller said. “I’m not a nurse or a doctor or a grocer. My ability to help our community is basically limited to staying inside as much as possible. Donating blood, if I were allowed to, could directly help save lives during this pandemic.”
The FDA’s restrictions, while thankfully lessened, are not rooted in valid public health concerns and only function to perpetuate stereotypes. They do not reflect queer people’s experiences, and they continue to exclude a huge pool of potential donors.
If you have the ability and privilege to be able to donate blood, schedule a donation appointment with Bloodworks today.
“At some point people will die because there is not enough donated blood despite there being many people who are willing but banned from donating,” Fuller said. “That is heartbreaking.”
