Editorial: This Earth Day, hold institutions accountable

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans celebrated the first Earth Day, marking the beginning of the modern environmental movement. Fifty years of heightened awareness around environmental issues has resulted in landmark government legislation and green trends, reducing some of the impact that humans have on the environment.
While this historic anniversary should be a reminder to everyone that there is much more to be done to keep our climate and planet clean, each individual shouldn’t have to act on their own.
We are told that we can help the planet by reducing our consumption of single-use plastics, limiting our waste, and using public transit instead of our own vehicles. There is no limit to the amount of “easy” things we are encouraged to do to combat the climate crisis. But not all of these actions are as simple as they seem, and the pressure to perfectly adhere to every “easy” change is overwhelming.
Thinking about being environmentally conscious every minute of every day gets exhausting, taking a toll on one’s mental health. Prolonged droughts have been connected to increased levels of anxiety and PTSD. Losing a home due to fire or flooding can increase the risk of anxiety and depression, and this is more likely to occur in communities of color due to environmental racism. Climate grief, mourning the loss of the environment, manifests broadly as eco-anxiety.
The onus is on us to be environmentally friendly and make sustainable choices, but making a mistake is OK. We should all be conscious of our choices, and being conscious of our mistakes can help us grow.
The blame for climate change is inaccurately placed solely on the shoulders of individuals, while the fault should be recognized as that of large institutions. Going forward, the messaging on climate action must take place at an institutional level rather than just an individual one.
The UW has made efforts to be more sustainable. A 2009 Climate Action Plan detailed 25 years’ worth of policy and infrastructure changes needed to become a climate-neutral institution, including lowering emissions, with the landmark goal of reducing 15% of emissions based on 2005 levels by 2020. All serviceware from on-campus dining locations has been compostable since 2009. A draft of the new Sustainability Action Plan was released today, setting new goals for the university.
These actions are undeniably steps in the right direction; however, institutions have the capability to push action further. Switching to reusable serviceware, increasing composting, or getting rid of straws are all good press, but are small advances compared to that of lobbying, fully divesting from fossil fuel investments (the UW has not fully divested), or taking a stand at the national level. The UW has the buying power to support sustainable choices that the average student doesn’t.
As individuals, our responsibility is to hold institutions to their word. Because institutions set goals so far in the future, it is easy to forget that these goals exist; through investigative journalism, attending ASUW and Board of Regents meetings, and getting involved in sustainability organizations, we can be the watchdogs. In turn, the UW must make the public aware of the progress of these goals on a frequent basis.
You don’t need to be crushed by the weight of all the waste you can’t help producing on a daily basis, but we have an individual responsibility to pay attention and keep the institution we are apart of accountable.
Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Opinion Editor Rachel Morgan, Health & Wellness Editor Mac Murray, Co-Copy Chief Sam Steele, Engagement Editor Hannah Krieg, Arts & Leisure Editor Armon Mahdavi, and Co-Special Sections Editor Charlotte Houston and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Staff. Reach the Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com.
