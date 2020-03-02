Queer students of color speak up for the 2020 primary

Going into the Democratic primaries, it’s important we consider who and why queer people of color are supporting in this election. This is especially important because this community faces intersectional oppression due to the policies, or the lack thereof, that are in place. The presidential nominee must be someone who can best serve this community.
I interviewed six queer students of color and asked them who they’re rooting for to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. Every person stated their top choice as Bernie Sanders.
Sen. Sanders’ long history of advocacy for marginalized communities is something many of the students I interviewed resonate with.
“I support Sanders because, much like his fight for racial equality starting from the very beginning, his goal in liberating the queer community has just as long of a track record,” Filipinx senior Angela said in an email. “He fought to abolish the homophobic sodomy laws while he was running for mayor in the early mid-1950s. He is literally the only candidate running who has time and time again made Indigenous peoples heard and visible.”
Placing marginalized communities at the forefront speaks a lot to Sanders’ campaign and core values.
“One of his most appealing traits is [his] track record regarding civil rights issues,” Indigenous student Emma Sulosky, said. “There’s never been any doubt with him on where he stands. He brought out the Puyallup tribe as a way to recognize Indigenous people. To my knowledge, no one has ever done that.”
Sanders has garnered support for his progressive plans as well.
“Out of all the presidential candidates, as a queer student of color, I feel my needs for accessible healthcare and higher education, addressing climate change, better living wages, affordable housing, and ensuring the legalization of cannabis benefit communities who have been historically most affected,” Sam Choi, a senior who is Korean, said in an email. “These are all echoed by Bernie Sanders, which is why I am standing with him.”
The “queer vote” often is assumed to be given to the country’s first openly queer candidate, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. However, many queer people of color want to ensure that that narrative is analyzed deeper. As a white candidate, Buttigieg did not automatically gain this support.
“There was a lot of talk around Buttigieg being the first openly gay Democratic presidential candidate,” Choi said in an email. “He appeals to middle- and upper-class white (heterosexual) populations through being a ‘model minority,’ rejecting any and all radical notions of queerness and all that encompasses. His identity as a gay man also doesn't negate his history of anti-Black racism that has come up again and again.”
Choi referenced the heightened rates of incarceration of Black people in South Bend while Buttigieg was mayor.
“We see through his white privilege and using his queerness as a pedestal to try and get Brownie points with whoever else may share an extra ounce of marginalization,” Angela said. “We see when he lies about black voter support to benefit only himself.”
Kenneth Curry, a freshman who is Black, agrees since Buttigieg has a questionable past. Because of this, trust is a major factor in why Curry is supporting Sanders as the Democratic nominee.
“Our intersecting identities are put on the line every day, especially with this upcoming election,” Curry said in an email. “We have past actions (and even current ones) from candidates that have done things against black and brown bodies and we have a president in office right now who has always been against QTPOC. Unlike many other candidates, [Sanders] has always rooted for us since day one. [Sanders is] someone I feel that the community could trust.”
It’s important we share the opinions this community has because allies of this community must consider how this election will impact their lives. Furthermore, we need the queer POC community to participate in voting this year as this is a direct way we can make change in how the community is impacted by those in power.
One-fifth of LGBT adults are not registered to vote, and voters of color had lower turnout rates in the 2016 election. The time for voter participation and progressive change is now.
“America works to oppress, in some way shape or form, anyone who isn’t a middle-aged straight white man who’s upper-middle class,” Joshua Adamson, a sophomore who is Black, said in an email. “Giving up your democratic right to participation is disregarding not only your communities, but others who might be at a bigger risk than yourself.”
Adamson makes a great point because there are many people in our country who can’t vote, but these votes heavily impact their lives.
“As a brown Latina non-citizen, not only am I excluded from voting, but there is also current policies under the Trump administration that directly affect me, along with the widespread racism present in American society,” sophomore Sara Mustre del Rio said. “I encourage those who can to vote, because your vote is a way to give a voice to those who don’t have one.”
As a Sanders supporter myself, I agree that we both need to recognize his positionality as the most accountable and consistent candidate. Furthermore, we need to be politically present to ensure that we see the future where folks like us can thrive.
Reach columnist Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
