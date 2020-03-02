Big dreams require Elizabeth Warren
By Lydia Ely The Daily
I am sick of growing inequality. I am sick of a government that does nothing to combat climate change. I am sick of being sick and not being able to afford healthcare. But most of all, I am sick of being afraid, and that is why I am voting for Elizabeth Warren on March 10.
We are at a moment of stifling political uncertainty. Democrats’ only path forward is a candidate who will unite the party with lofty goals and the work ethic to back them up. And damn, Warren has a plan for just about everything.
When I envision our country in four to eight years, I want it to be as progressive as possible — a vision shared by both Warren and Sanders, the hardest left candidates in the race. And, when I consider which will bring us closer to that vision in our harshly polarized country, the choice is clear. Warren has done her homework and laid out exactly how we will achieve and pay for Medicare For All, goes above and beyond the Green New Deal in her 15 climate change plans, and has created a simple 2% wealth tax to address income inequality.
Democrats need to nominate a candidate who will be ruthless and tenacious in the campaign against President Trump. Sen. Warren’s debate performances have shown laser-focused brutality that will readily shut down Trump’s attempts to distract and fluster. It is this same brutality that has scared Wall Street billionaires and inspired the best fundraising day yet of any candidate.
To win a general election, we need a candidate who motivates both the far left and the moderate Democrats. Warren may stand at third in dedicated electors, but 93% of the country’s delegates have yet to be awarded. As candidates drop out, Warren’s strong standing as the second choice among voters sets her as the candidate that not only appeals to her own base, but to every other candidates’ voters as well.
What I’m really asking you to do here is take that leap of faith. Progressive legislation on topics like immigration, healthcare, climate change, and more, are well within reach; all we need is a solid plan and the political courage to elect our first female president.
Remember, big dreams require hard work, and Elizabeth Warren is ready to do it.
Reach Photo Editor Lydia Ely at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @lydiaellene
Sanders fights for me, and he fights for you
By Tatum Lindquist The Daily
Since elementary school, we have been shown the ideals of equal opportunity and the so-called “American dream.” However, this view that anyone can advance their socioeconomic standing through hard work ignores the deeply-rooted cycle of inequity in our country.
Everyone deserves the basic human rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Yet, this idealized and capitalistic society hinders these rights because corporations' profits too often take priority over workers' rights, affordable healthcare, and equality for all.
Coming into the first election where I can vote, I know America needs a candidate strong enough to stand against white-collar manipulation and reprioritize our rights. For me, that candidate is Bernie Sanders.
Having grown up in economically unstable households, I know that some of the most diverse schools in our state are the most impoverished. These schools are struggling to provide for their students who often face behavioral and mood disorders and stressful homes that struggle to live on unlivable wages, all while limited by privatized health insurance.
Sen. Sanders has been fighting for me since before I was born. He's fought for me the countless times he's defended the LGBTQIA+ community and every time he's advanced economic equality for women. Now, he continues to fight for me as he works to become the president he always envisioned. Sanders' consistency in his politics is unseen across other democratic candidates, and his dedication to improving the lives of millions of Americans is unparalleled.
He runs on a comprehensive, multi-issue campaign; Sanders believes in the Green New Deal, College For All, the DACA program, Medicare For All, implementing gun safety, among others.
Ultimately, it's a fight for everyone.
Sanders is also one of the few candidates who consistently beats Trump in national polls. Not only does this country need a candidate who fights for its citizens, but a candidate who can win for them.
Sanders runs on a campaign of fighting for the fellow American regardless of differences, and many have joined him in standing for the betterment of everyone's rights, evident by his slogan, "Not Me: Us."
I'll be voting for Bernie Sanders. He fights for me, and he fights for you. Join this movement of the working-class, the disenfranchised, the formerly unheard, and be heard. Don't stand for silence.
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
Biden was then, not now
By Andre Lawes Menchavez The Daily
I was a Biden supporter during the 2016 primaries. Fresh off of his vice presidential terms with Barack Obama, he was the right-hand man to everyone’s favorite president. This was also the era of young Joe Biden thirst posts. However, four years later, I strongly believe that a Biden presidency is something that was needed then, not now.
In 2016, we were making progressive steps toward achieving equity for various communities and issues in our country. The last four years, however, have set us back immensely, leaving this country in need of dire change in 2020.
The Trump presidency has had detrimental impacts on international affairs, climate issues, immigration, gun reform, healthcare, and more. We need a candidate who can uplift a movement to bring a new set of young voters into the political conversation, ignite social movements for progressive change, challenge and reconstruct the systems of power and privilege that dominate this country, and rebuild the post-Trump America.
Biden is not adequate enough for this challenge. We need someone to rebuild this country, not manage its current condition. Biden uses false appeals of progressive change that can rebuild this country, especially in debates when he latches himself onto former President Obama’s progressive legislation.
However, when Obama’s faults are brought up, such as his immigration record, Biden is suddenly no longer joined at Obama’s hip. When challenged on his previous history with incarceration at the LGBTQ+ Forum in Cedar Rapids, he pushed back on his previous incarceration policies by invalidating the facts presented that showed his role in mass incarceration legislation (that was fact-checked by PolitiFact).
We often hear Biden’s name in tandem with “electability.” However, if we’re going to talk about electability, let’s at least have a candidate with proper debate preparation and skills to take on the orange man in office if given the nomination. Slip-ups Biden has made from calling Sen. Bernie Sanders “president” during a debate or saying “poor kids are just as smart as white kids” aren’t going to cut it.
We need a candidate with a strong stance on the issues, the grit to withstand any punches thrown their way, and the charisma capable of sparking passion in the next generation of voters. Biden was a great fit in 2016, but in 2020, he may be what gives us a Trump reelection.
Reach writer Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
The rise and fall of Klobuchar
By Priya Sarma The Daily
If the Democratic Party was looking at their product portfolio — the 2020 election candidates — they could create a nice little BCG Matrix. Warren and Sanders would be marked as the stars, but where would Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar be placed? I think she’d be placed as question mark, or maybe problem child is more fitting since she occasionally enjoys throwing a few tantrums here and there with her aides.
Klobuchar has been dubbed as the Democratic Party’s best bet by papers and political pundits. She is a Midwestern woman who knows how to tell it like it is, and a centrist who can unify the party. She can win the election and take the base who voted for Trump.
But one glaring problem with Klobuchar is being ignored: she isn’t able to attract young voters or voters of color. She might appeal to white voters who are older, but what happens when she has to get outside of her Minnesota (white) comfort zone? Well, Klobuchar makes an effort to relate to all people. She connects with Hispanic voters by introducing herself as “Elena,” which was her fourth-grade Spanish name.
Out in public, she’s lovable and caring, but behind the closed doors of her office, she is a terror as a boss. A year ago, the news cycle was excited by how Klobuchar was the worst boss in Congress. The attention from the bad boss has shifted now to Minnesota nice. The New York Times wrote: “The senator from Minnesota is the very definition of Midwestern charisma, grit and sticktoitiveness.” Elena’s Midwestern charisma is nothing but an act.
When her aide forgot to bring a salad fork onto the plane, Klobuchar decided to eat it with a comb. She then made her aide wash the comb. She’s been considered verbally abusive and the elite media has done a good job of ignoring it.
To wrap all of it up, she’s a hypocrite. She says “I can’t stand big money in politics” and yet, one of her largest funders/supporters is Cargill. Her ties to the big agricultural company are undeniable. She receives the most donations from Cargill’s PAC, and her policies are greatly influenced by their values; she has voted in line with their lobbying agendas. So what surprises me is how this “neutral/centrist” image of her is disseminated.
Klobuchar does not bring any solid plan to the table except her smirk and holier than thou attitude, all hidden behind a style of delivering nastiness with a smile. Do yourself a favor, don’t vote for Klobuchar.
Reach writer Priya Sarma at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ Priyayasarma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.