COVID-19 makes the case against standardized testing requirements

As perhaps one of the only redeeming qualities of this entire year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many higher education programs to waive their requirements for mandatory standardized tests. For most colleges and universities, the ACT and SAT are temporarily not mandatory, and many graduate and professional programs are not asking applicants to provide GRE scores.
This has resulted in mixed feelings. Administrators might be concerned about not having a way to measure applicants’ potential for success on their campuses; some students might be upset that their standardized score achievements will not be as heavily weighed on their applications; and some students, like myself, are breathing a sigh of relief.
At the start of this year, I had honestly shut the door on the idea of applying to graduate school. There simply weren’t enough hours in the day to balance a full-credit course load, a job, and family obligations –– adding in hours of studying for a GRE exam wasn’t physically possible, let alone financially feasible. I knew that even if I studied as much as possible using the most affordable prep books and free online resources, my score wouldn’t truly reflect my potential for success in a graduate program or my ability to achieve in a certain field.
When I realized that the GRE had been waived for so many programs I was originally interested in, a graduate school education became a possibility for me again. I now have a chance to prove my value, beyond what a four-hour exam of vestigial knowledge from high school geometry classes would assign to me, using personal statements and a resume to tell my story and show my capacity for contributing to the schools of my choice.
Beyond my personal experience, there’s also data that supports this phenomenon: Certain test-optional application policies have been shown to result in higher numbers of applicants who are first-generation, low-income, and/or underrepresented minorities.
Even so, I understand why institutions want to see standardized test scores. If you handed me a stack of applicants and asked me to pick the students who would fit best into an elite program, I would be first in line to use some seemingly egalitarian measurement system to make my job easier.
However, if I realized that the scales were always skewed to favor people with more time, money, and resources, the metrics would become meaningless. I wouldn’t be certain that students with high scores were future scholars, researchers, and earth-shakers; all I could do was guess whether they were just really good at taking tests, had an affinity for the material, got hands-on experience that ingrained good reasoning skills, or simply had an abundance of resources and tutors that got them the score they needed to catch my eye.
For that very reason, universities claim to use a holistic approach in considering applications. They consider standardized test scores in conjunction with grade point averages, extracurriculars, employment history, and student-submitted essays. Admissions officers are supposedly able to capture the potential of a student by reviewing all elements of an application.
But this concept of holistic review doesn’t actually fix the structural inequities in gaining entry to higher education.
This lovely pandemic, on the other hand, has created a situation that finally affects 100% of the population. It forced institutions to reconcile with the reality that not all students have access to a quiet home environment to take a test in, high-speed internet to maintain a proctor connection with, or spare funds to register for the exam during the highest rates of unemployment since the Great Depression.
Still, this only exacerbates socioeconomic disparities that have been disproportionately prevalent among communities of color and low-income households this entire time. Before the pandemic, there were students who didn’t have access to reliable transportation to get to their nearest testing facility, couldn’t afford the exams before the recession hit, were unable to take a day off from work, and much more.
And yet, another twist in this tale: I’m not convinced that abolishing standardized testing as a concept is the solution to these systemic imbalances.
It seems that score-optional policies show the most promise, offering a situation where students able to prepare for and take the exams are able to do so to supplement their applications, while students who simply don’t have the time or resources to take on another application component are not disadvantaged for doing so.
Allowing students to personalize their proposal for candidacy creates an opportunity for applicants to truly show what experiences have qualified them for admission to a program. It also could flip the table on admissions programs. Instead of having people compare applicants against each other, committee officers would stack up candidates against the goals, values, and expectations of the program itself.
There is such a long road to go in unraveling the structural barriers of higher education, but somehow, COVID-19 is helping to pave the way to reform.
