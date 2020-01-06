To snuggle, to study, or both?

It’s winter quarter, and after a long break of endless hours of Netflix in bed, I am not mentally or physically prepared to survive a full day of classes again. The temptation to get home, slip into my pj’s, tuck myself into bed, and not move until the morning is more real than ever. Naturally, bringing my homework to bed with me seems like a good plan.
But, research says that studying in bed is not only bad for your sleep, but for your grades as well. And anyone who’s experienced the excruciating temptation of a warm, cozy nap while trying to get work done knows that this can definitely be true.
The argument is that your bed, by design, is supposed to make you tired. After all, it’s purpose is to be comfortable and to let you rest. If you’re anything like me, you picked the warmest blankets and the fluffiest pillows to reach max snoozing power as fast as possible. Attempting to get anything done in this sacred space should be a struggle.
If one can get past the temptation to fall asleep and dodge the other distractions in your bedroom, your grades should be fine. Your sleep habits may take a hit though, as working in bed causes your brain to learn it as a workspace, making it harder for you to relax in your own bed.
In fact, working in your bedroom at all can cause problems with productivity and focus. According to the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School, keeping electronics and work materials from the bedroom strengthens the relationship between the bedroom and sleep, rather than between the bedroom and work.
It seems logical to assume that it’s not a good call to pile your books in your bed and use it as a study space. However, many students admit that they find themselves studying in bed anyway.
In fact, some incredibly successful students do all their studying in bed. If I’m being totally real with you, I’m even writing this from my bed.
Still, some people are passionately anti-bed, which is a stance you will never hear me taking in an argument. Others are so pro-bed they don’t even bother with other less important furniture.
“I just get a little defensive when people ask me, ‘Why don’t I have a desk?’” sophomore Elizabeth Myers said. “So yes, I will continue to study in bed.”
Myers is aware of the downsides of her study spot but has used it since high school and her grades have never suffered as a result. So if you’re having success with this method, it doesn’t make sense to stop. If it’s not broke don’t fix it, right?
In support of my fellow bed-studiers, there are some ways to make this habit a bit more productive.
Investing in a backrest pillow and a little lamp makes your study session not only cozy, but functional. Sitting upright and with a bright light on your work will help keep you alert and prevent a poorly timed nap.
Another great way to attempt to distinguish a difference in your work and sleep environments is to never get under the covers while studying. Keep your bed made, and use a throw blanket if you’re chilly. This way, once you tuck yourself in, your brain knows it’s a one-way trip to snoozle town, not a continuation of study time.
At the end of the day, the best methods and locations of studying are totally subjective. If Odegaard is where you do your best work, more power to you. As for me, you can find me chilling in my bed with a stack of homework. Long live studying in bed.
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
