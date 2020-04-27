Menchavez: UW’s faculty diversity and its racial power dynamics

Editor's note: Living in today’s world as a queer person of color has made it clear that spaces are dominated by and fundamentally for white folks. In an effort to reclaim power and uplift marginalized communities, this column acts as a step to holding institutions of power like the UW accountable.
Dr. Krzysztof Burdzy, a white professor in the UW Math department, has been under fire for comments he’s made in response to student’s accessibility concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
His comments went from stating his disbelief that students didn’t have access to stable internet, to eerie commentary on how students’ grandparents may die of COVID-19 — “but this is what grandparents normally do” — to combating the idea of an oral exam with a recollection of how his female friends would wear mini-skirts and makeup for oral exams and stating “perhaps you are totally unbiased but [he] would not trust [himself].”
When a white professor responds to vulnerable students during a global pandemic who are pleading for accessibility to obtain their education given the unprecedented conditions, gaslighting and invalidating their concerns with inappropriate commentary is a serious issue.
As of 2018, the UW had 488 non-white professors, including associate and assistant professors. In contrast, the school had 1,493 white professors, over three times the number of those of color.
We need a more diverse faculty, one that could better understand the complex experiences of minority students on campus.
Burdzy fails to understand the very real issue of some students’ lack of resources during this pandemic. However, this issue is not just something that is occuring during this pandemic, but is felt in the everyday life of many students of color or lower socioeconomic status.
Krandhasi Kodaiarasu, a junior studying psychology, mentioned how although there are white professors who try their best to understand minority student concerns, we need more diverse professors to better alleviate this issue.
“Not to disparage some of the wonderful [white] professors who do try — but there are things you can and can't understand,” Kodaiarasu said in an email. “On a campus that says it is committed to diversity, it doesn't seem to click with some of its professors. Diversity is the absolute first step against apathy.”
The quick response to combat student accessibility concerns instead of trying to work with them shows a lack of both empathy and an intersectional framework of how individual students may be uniquely impacted by this pandemic.
In response to making exam times more accessible for international students in different time zones, Burdzy refuted the idea of accommodations by saying “it was their choice to go abroad to save money.”
This shows Burdzy’s lack of intersectional understanding of his students, and frankly, of the world. To say going abroad saves money is ignorant and not cognizant of how studying abroad is an economic burden, among other factors, for many international students.
“It’s xenophobia that is not even masked that well,” Kodaiarasu said. "‘Saving money by going abroad’ seems to be a statement made with no understanding of the economic struggles that some people go through to get a better education. I think privilege has absolutely everything to do with how [Burdzy] responded to this situation.”
Even if studying abroad was a financially cheaper option, why would that change the rights of these students to ask for accessibility in course material?
More diversity in the UW’s staff would allow more room for professors with a better intersectional analysis on student experiences. Mia Gwyneth Dumayas, a freshman international student, believes a diverse faculty would be beneficial for the success of students of color on campus.
“It would be amazing if they would include more professors of color on campus, especially for the Filipinx community,” Dumayas said. “White professors can be intimidating, making it hard to approach them. Coming from a high school in the Philippines and having had teachers who shared my identity, I felt like I was in a more motivating environment, who were easier to approach, and understood my struggles.”
Dumayas’ point on intimidation speaks on the real institutionalized power dynamics of race and how often students of color can feel inferior and afraid to connect with professors who are white. Given the inherent power dynamics of race, it’s especially dangerous when we face situations like Burdzy’s, where students gather the strength to speak up to white professors and are responded back with inappropriate comments fueled by ignorance.
“The authority and power that a professor holds isn't unknown or unseen, especially in this case,” Kodaiarasu said in an email. “I don't believe anyone would feel safe to any extent [as his student], much less safe enough to challenge his perspective without repercussions — he's someone who's still in charge of your grades.”
The UW states that “diversity is integral to excellence” and that the school “strive[s] to create welcoming and respectful learning environments, and promote access, opportunity and justice for all.”
This mission statement is a dull sword used to combat the lived experiences minority students are facing on campus.
This controversy reminds us of the importance of having diversity in faculty and staff, which would make the UW more equipped to uplift minority student experiences. The disproportionate amount of professors of color and the lack of empathy and understanding of minority students by white professors speaks volumes.
No more buzzwords and tokenization of the UW’s minorities: diversify the staff because the last thing we need at a time like this is a white man gaslighting our issues.
Reach columnist Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
