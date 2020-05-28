The struggle but necessity of social distancing

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are currently living in extremely unusual times. Months ago, many people would yearn for moments of alone time, or days where they could just lay in bed and watch Netflix. Shockingly, relaxation has quickly become overrated. Staying home has shown us how we once took hanging out with friends and eating out for granted.
At this point, many people are struggling with social distancing. With the possibility of an extended stay-at-home order, or even a second quarantine being enforced in the future, people desperately want to go out and see their friends, even if it’s just one other person. If you and a friend have been following all of the quarantine rules since the stay-at-home order went into place, what’s the worst that could happen?
Turns out, it’s slightly more complicated than we thought.
Researchers from UW’s Network Modeling Group used tools to visualize social distancing networks to try and understand what would happen if people started to venture outside of their households to see friends. Understandably, the research team took into account that some people, like health professionals and grocery store employees, are essential workers, so complete isolation between households is already impossible to achieve.
The models displayed on the researchers’ website explained that a perfect isolation would result in zero spread between households. With the consideration of essential workers, the virus would inevitably move around between households.
One model displays social networks if an average of two people from one household break the rules and hangout with one person from a different household. The difference between that model and the one of essential workers existing in public spaces is drastic; it shows how, while it might seem insignificant to merely see one friend, the result of people growing careless with social distancing practices is the prolonged mobility of the virus.
At the end of the day, essential workers are trying to keep people healthy. Their job involves sacrificing their health to protect others and provide essential services. For those who don’t have an essential job, seeing people outside of your households will only extend the amount of time that we are forced to stay in quarantine.
While the reality of the matter is that we should refrain from even seeing one friend, we must remind ourselves that we are not being forced to isolate ourselves from society, but simply to distance ourselves. Mental health is greatly important, and social distancing can get unbelievably lonely. We are fortunate to live in an era where we are able to connect with people online. It might seem like you’re alone, but in reality, we are all in this together, and there are a multitude of ways to stay in contact with the outside world.
“[Social distancing] gets a bit lonely, but I call or text my friends when that happens,” freshman Michelle Harte said.
While Harte acknowledged that this process can be tiring and isolating, she has committed to social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
For those who feel as if they are unable to cope, the Counseling Center has a variety of ways to stay healthy and take care of yourself. To maintain and regulate stress levels, the Counseling Center recommends that people pay attention to their emotional reactions, remember to be compassionate, take breaks, practice healthy routines, connect with others, and limit the amount of stressful information that’s read.
By refraining from seeing one friend now, we will be able to regularly hangout in groups at a much faster rate.
Reach contributing writer Alyssa D’Mello at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alyssadmello28
