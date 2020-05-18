Kwon: The fatphobia we don’t want to talk about

Editor’s note: Not So Woke looks to debunk the ways pop culture disservices marginalized communities and continue to prop up the voices of the privileged, despite being seemingly “woke.”
Let’s talk bods.
The discourse on body positivity, body shaming, and fatphobia has been reopened with singer-songwriter Adele’s recent birthday post on Instagram where she seems to have lost weight. This has lots of people talking, saying a slew of different things.
My first thought was “oh, she looks different,” not necessarily that she looked way better or worse. My mistake was opening the comment section. It seemed that people largely thought she was looking good, but with so many blue checkmark users giving immense praise, it was an aggressively positive response.
Then came the backlash.
At first glance, it’s easy to assume that the backlash is hating on Adele for losing weight, which in itself is ridiculous. Rather the backlash was more directed at the aggressive complimenters.
Adele’s body is her body and she can and should just be her, and the whole praise and backlash issue drives us into a conversation about the body positivity movement and the way we, as a culture and as a society, have coded skinny versus fat bodies.
The issue arising from this discourse is the problematic way we intrinsically view being skinny as good and fat as bad. Or, how we automatically assume that losing weight is good and gaining it is bad. Despite how we largely preach body positivity and acceptance, do we really view all bodies as equal?
“Even though I am now the healthiest version of myself … it felt like notstriving to lose weight, and in fact, trying to gain weight was the ‘wrong’ thing to do because it goes against societal norms,” freshman Ciara Gormley said in an email. “It’s ridiculous; people praise or shame you when they don’t know anythingabout you or your health, and it makes you feel like you’re only being seen for your body, not your personality.”
Even though we like to talk about being accepting of all people no matter the shape or size, there’s still the underlying desire to have that ideal, skinny bod. Especially in a time when we’re largely isolated and stuck at home, we tend to look up ways to quickly lose fat and get abs. Maybe you’re even doing the Chloe Ting flat tummy challenge. I admit, I’m guilty of doing so. It’s not that these are bad things to do; it’s good to want to work out. It’s more about our motives, whether they’re implicit or explicit.
Enforcing this desire of thinness is actually fatphobic, even if we’re not saying it out loud, because it reinforces our ideals of thinness, despite considering ourselves accepting of all body sizes. Take these two statements: “you look so skinny” and “you look so fat.” I only switched up one of the words in these seemingly neutral statements, but they are connoted differently, one as a compliment and the other as an insult. There are clear implications behind how we treat weight loss versus gain.
So when it comes to fat shaming versus skinny shaming, it’s different. Shame is shame, and we shouldn’t be shaming people for their bodies in the first place. But also, let’s not pretend that fat shaming and skinny shaming have the same implications.
“As someone who’s genetically pretty slender, especially when I was younger, I did get ‘skinny shamed’ in school, but it’s honestly nothing compared to what I imagine being fat shamed is like,” Gormley said. “I’ve never had to look up whether a restaurant will accommodate my size before going out to eat, or been told to lose weight at the doctor instead of being treated, been afraid to go out in public, or be seen eating something ‘unhealthy’ because I was worried about how people would perceive me.”
We inherently shame fat people and that’s very evident, especially if you spend enough time in the comment section on Instagram. Our culture gives constant messaging on the goal to lose weight with weight loss programs, fad diets, and videos that might be titled “Lose 20 pounds in 30 days.” As a society, we value skinny bodies.
“I do not think that society values all body shapes the same,” freshman Tamar Pekker said in an email. “Although some people cannot control being very thin or large and curvy, there is more attention and emphasis placed on slender, toned body types as they are deemed by society to be the most conventionally attractive, and therefore 'healthy.’”
On the note of weight loss versus gain, we almost always consider weight loss a good thing, which is problematic because major weight loss can be unhealthy. It doesn’t account for people experiencing physical trauma, or those with body image issues. It’s not good to assume someone is healthier because they lost weight.
“It’s so hypocritical that people might celebrate a thin woman whose pursuit of thinness lead to health complications, but we shame larger people who are actually really healthy,” Gormley said.
It’s evident how much this idea has permeated throughout society. I personally don’t consider myself “fat,” but I’m also not society’s ideal skinny person. My parents constantly emphasize weight loss to me, often as a critique or the “right” thing I should be doing, and I’m definitely not alone in this.
Everyone is undergoing their own weight journey, and our respective experiences and bodies are valid. It’s not a good look to intervene and give your “good faith” commentary in the name of “good health.” What matters is for people to feel happy with their bodies and hold themselves in high esteem. Being deserving of respect shouldn’t depend on whether a person matches the societal ideal or not.
“However, weight loss is an individual journey,” Pekker said, in regard to Adele. “If Adele feels good in her body, that is all that should matter, regardless of the size.”
Body positivity means being able to feel good and feel comfortable with our bodies, regardless of how we look. It’s important to examine the underlying values at play when you give that automatic “looking good” compliment post-weight loss.
Reach columnist Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.