The brighter side of leaving campus

It was an eerie feeling bringing my laundry to the washer without having to worry about someone taking my stuff out and leaving it on the ground. I walked down the hall listening to the austere silence in lieu of the hooligans participating in hall sports after hours under the RA’s nose and smelling the oddly fresh odor of the McCarty kitchenettes.
The initial chaos that ensued due to the coronavirus at the end of winter quarter was at least something to talk about. It was exciting, in a morbid kind of way, and changed the status quo. Many finals were modified or canceled altogether. The influx of new jokes about the global pandemic was a way of lightening the mood in the face of potential crisis. It was a facet of coping that allowed for a quick laugh amid uncertainty and confusion.
At the time, no one knew how it would affect the next quarter. I never thought classes would go completely remote. After all, according to the UW, we are all boundless.
Instead, I was now bound by the rules of social etiquette and had to stay precisely six feet apart from the nearest person to me. At the same time, the community and routine that I had created was stripped away from me.
I felt the connections I made disappearing: the dear friends I made in McCarty, the caring professors and engaging classrooms, and the clubs and their connections. The routine solace from all the stress I could get working out at the IMA, the walks to class, and even the dreaded sandwich line at Center Table were prematurely halted. All gone, at least for now.
As my friends scheduled their trips home, I started to question what my life on campus would look like without these elements. After crashing on the cold hard floor of a friend attempting to spend as much time with the people who I would not see until after the long hiatus, I decided that it was time to head home. Without my friends, professors, clubs and classes, I didn’t have much to stay for.
On the bright side, this is a test of resiliency. As a result of the next few months, most of us will have braved the trials of social isolation and online education. It will attest to our character and set a strong precedent for those who will attend the UW after this year.
My own classes will have to be shifted in a way I would have never expected. I am finally taking a class relevant to my ambitions as a prospective economics major, albeit online. This structure gives me extra time to dive into a part-time job, earning money that can be added to an investing portfolio and allow me to learn economics hands-on.
Although taking a language class online is not ideal, the challenge forces me to seek new avenues for speaking Russian that I would have not normally pursued. I now have the opportunity to talk to complete strangers who might speak Russian as I sanitize gas pumps at my job.
I am now enrolled in the beloved EDUC 251 with Jondou Chen, a class that suffices for a writing and diversity credit, which would not have happened without spring quarter’s remote format.
It is easy to see all the negatives in the face of an awful situation, but if there is anything I have learned from this experience, it is to look for the brighter side of things. As spring quarter finally rolls around and I officially move out, it is time to say goodbye to my dorm, but not goodbye to campus forever.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.