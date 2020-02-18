Feel good to look good

Content warning: This article discusses body image issues and references common eating disorder behaviors which may be triggering for some readers.
I remember starting to count calories in elementary school, flexing my new knowledge about the "2000 calories a day" mantra. I remember categorizing foods and learning exactly how many cups of each should be part of my diet. I remember learning sugars are bad, vegetables are good, and carbs are gray. I remember learning to watch what I eat so I could be healthy — a word defined to me at an early age as skinny.
Going into high school, I carried these prejudices against fat and any sign of it, never accepting my body and its natural, healthy shapes, stretch marks and curves included. I couldn't accept people saying "you're so skinny." Instead, I would respond "I disagree, but thanks," because of my struggling self-esteem.
The body positivity movement has taught me more about mental, physical, and sexual health than over a decade of public school health classes ever could. Above all, engaging with the movement drew attention to how much control I gave my emotions when looking in the mirror.
"I find that body positivity is necessary because the body isn't the problem, it's the perception of the body, and it's how society treats bodies in different sizes," freshman Chris Wuerch said.
Whether it's the fat-shaming in school, the predatory and food-restrictive diet industry, or the inadequate sizing in the fashion industry, these societal beauty standards that so many women face and oppose still ingrain themselves in the mechanics of everyday living.
We need to reinvent our thought process and relationships to health and beauty; instead of defining beauty as one shape, use health to define beauty in all shapes and sizes.
One major philosophy, Health At Every Size (HAES), promotes body positivity in multiple areas of society, whether standing against prejudices in the medical world or advocating for health in a non-stigmatizing way.
Many criticize societal beauty standards for women. However, if we recognize the inaccuracy and sadistic language and culture around beauty, then why do we see so much backlash against the body positivity movement?
"There's a very strong reaction against body positivity because people think, 'oh well, if you say all bodies are good, then that means we're trying to be unhealthy,'" Wuerch, a supporter of HAES, said. "It's not saying you shouldn't move, but it's saying move your body in a way that feels joyful to you."
Body positivity, at its core, is about health. It draws awareness on the fact that healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes — and so should beauty. What is unhealthy, actually, is the beauty standard that skinny equates to health and the socially-acceptable but harmful eating patterns, such as food restriction, promoted in the diet industry to achieve such unrealistic expectations.
"The diet industry is a multi-million, billion-dollar industry that thrives off people's fear of gaining weight," Wuerch said.
Instead of being motivated by fear, we should be motivated by health and happiness. Rather than hating on our bodies and restricting our food, we should love — or at least respect — ourselves enough to regard food and exercise as a question of health and happiness, not a reductive conception of "beauty."
"People say to focus on being healthy and not fitting these dimensions or having this kind of hair and this kind of shape," freshman Kelly Hou said. "And people seeing that as beautiful is a lot better than 'OK, you're healthy and a perfectly normally functioning person — but there's still something wrong with you.’"
The fashion industry also holds a great deal of culpability for this implicit body-shaming in the United States. Whether it's bra sizes that exclude perfectly normal body types or the implicit inaccuracy in small, medium, and large sizing, the fashion industry plays a huge role in generating a great deal of pressure for those with body types not representative in these predetermined sizes.
I remember in middle school constantly worrying about my external appearance and constantly comparing myself because I kept going up in clothing size. At the time, I wrongly thought that wearing a size large equated to unhealthiness.
It took months before I accepted the fact that my body was growing. You know, normal human body development from girls' to women’s clothing.
"In our society we value beauty a lot, especially women, because in our society, we view women as the beautiful gender, the one that's supposed to be on display," Hou said.
That's not to say only women struggle with body image and self-love, but the over-sexualization of women sets a generalized expectation of beauty, generating this persistent pressure to be accepted as beautiful by society, neglecting the importance of our self-image.
During this mental health crisis, where individuals with eating disorders have the highest mortality rates of any mental health challenge, the body positivity movement is the first but crucial step to redefining our relationship to beauty, health, normality, and the human body.
While I don't know if I'll learn to always love my body completely, I can practice body neutrality and walk in the direction of self-love and health. I can grow in the direction of practicing body positivity and oppose the uneducated prejudices against normal, healthy body types.
