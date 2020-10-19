Are presidential debates worth watching?

Many people, including myself, felt the need to turn the first presidential debate off before it ended. Lost in the bickering and unorganized mess, I was left wondering if I should watch the next debate this upcoming Thursday.
"Presidential debates are supposed to help the American public better understand the candidates' stances on issues," Patricia Moy, a UW professor in the department of communication, said.
Historically speaking, undecided or ambivalent voters could turn to presidential debates for information on each candidate’s political positions. Voters watching these debates would also look at how the candidates act, a subjective quality that's rooted in voters' own political ideologies, biases, and mindsets.
"When people watch debates, they process many types of information," Moy said. "They listen to the words that are uttered, they note the tone with which those words are spoken, and they watch how the candidates come across overall — and for many, civility matters."
In fact, as Moy explained, this hostile media phenomenon describes how two people from opposite political parties will watch the presidential debates. They have completely different perspectives on the events unfolding, and both would perceive media commentaries of the debate as antagonistic to their own views. So, as voters make these quick implicit decisions of a candidate based on their own previous conceptions and political ideology, the presidential debates may sway undecided voters on anything but accurate information and well-reasoned logic.
"People have made voting decisions based on candidate's names, appearances, political party, and even the state in which they grew up," Moy said.
With this polarizing election year, however, it may be safe to say that there aren’t many undecided voters. Most viewers of these debates may be tuning in to instead seek affirmation for their chosen candidate. In this way, rather than serving the purpose of persuasion, the presidential debates may prey on our own confirmation bias, or the psychological tendency of people to confirm their previously held beliefs or hypotheses rather than give weight to information that contradicts them.
By maintaining a self-awareness of their bias and expectations that filter their perception of candidates during the debate, voters can and should critically think about why they're voting for one over the other — and if it is reasonable or justifiable. In reality, as with the case of reactions to Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate, it's likely not.
It didn't take much self-awareness, however, to recognize the impact of the last presidential debate on mental health. For many, the chaotic yelling and unintelligible "discussions" failed to serve the American public, leaving many anxious, disappointed, and apathetic. For me, it acted as a reminder of the boundaries between my value of staying politically informed and my mental health.
Watching a debate that neither sways my voting choice nor informs me, while inducing stress responses in my body, simply serves no beneficial purpose. For these reasons, I plan to watch the first five minutes of the next presidential debate before evaluating if it's worth my time and effort to continue.
For others, when it comes to determining whether to watch the presidential debates or not, it truly and deeply depends on the voter. Above all, viewers must think critically about not just the candidates' words and mannerisms, but also their own implicit biases and perceptions of the televised debate unfolding before them.
