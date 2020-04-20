Kwon: We’re all biased, really

Editor’s note: As popular culture is ever relevant in society, it is important to take a look at the ways it can do a disservice to marginalized communities and continue to prop up the voices of the privileged, despite being seemingly “woke.” Not So Woke looks to debunk the ways this is evident in pop culture and everyday life, as applicable to the vast UW community.
If it wasn’t evident already, I spend a lot of time on leftist, zoomer Twitter. Recently, zoomer Twitter blew up with tweets shaming “youth activists” who tend to engage in performative activism, career activism, and overall cloutivism. It was largely a series of critiques of youth who call themselves activists while seemingly doing it for the name value, reputation, and the feel-good factor.
Performative activism is everywhere, and it’s easy for it to happen, especially in an age where advocacy and organizing are so common. It’s especially common in a place like a college campus or Seattle — or both in UW’s case — and are generally considered socially aware and progressive.
Being performative and being “woke” are intersections that are especially important as a part of the larger western Washington community. Because of the supposed progressivism of this area, Seattle is touted as one of the most liberal cities in the U.S. in many rankings.
Seattle is a politically blue area, but implicit bias still impedes the way we live our lives and treat other people. Whether you’re protesting the stay-at-home order, or you feel like you’re an awakened liberal, implicit bias will always play a role because of the way the structural system of this country influences all of our lives.
Part of performative activism stems from this idea that we’re so woke and that we’re aware of the issues related to oppression, bias, and discrimination. It’s the idea that we’re detached from justice issues and are already on this moral high ground because of perceived activism that implicit bias quietly shows up.
Joyce Yen, the director of the UW’s ADVANCE Center for Institutional Change, described this moral high ground phenomenon as moral licensing.
“With moral licensing … you give yourself a pat on the back for being one of the people who [are] woke or progressive,” Yen said. “What the psychology research studies show is that you actually are more likely to participate in biased behavior, because you’re giving yourself a pat, so you’re not staying on guard for how these implicit ideas can pop up.”
It’s this idea that makes it so dangerous to just rely on the assumption that you’re totally aware of all the issues; because you aren’t. Implicit bias isn’t something that any of us can really be “free” from.
“It’s really tricky, it’s very very hard to grapple with these issues no matter where you are, whether you are progressive or whether you are conservative on these particular topics,” Yen said. “No place gets a pass at these issues, including Seattle.”
Implicit bias will always be a part of our lives, and we need to be cognizant and continue to keep this issue in our consciousness. No matter how liberal or leftist you think you are, there are always covert ways that biases might be perpetuated.
This is a part of a larger structural issue of discrimination and bias being a part of the foundation of the world we live in, so implicit bias also isn’t something that you can just will away with the power of your brain.
“You can’t try to solve an institutional problem with personal willpower,” Yen said. “You need systems and structures to help you counteract the impacts of things like implicit bias.”
Reach columnist Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.