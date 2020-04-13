It's TikTok's QuaranTime to shine

When I learned I’d be spending the next several weeks alone in my apartment, there was a piece of me that was thrilled. Endless free time called for endless opportunities to enjoy the hobbies I’ve been neglecting in exchange for a social life. I figured there’d be no reason for me to procrastinate now either; I would get work done like never before.
In reality, I’ve spent hours wrapped in a blanket scrolling through the perpetual pit that is TikTok and aggressively slacking on my homework.
While I admit that I regret giving so many precious hours of my day to the Internet, TikTok deserves some credit. With 800 million monthly users and growing, there’s a never ending supply of content to entertain, and mostly amuse, viewers. TikTok is often portrayed as a collection of 15-year-olds dancing, but that representation ignores the thousands of artists, amateur chefs, and most importantly, cute pets.
Before quarantine, I most often saw dance videos, fashion, and whatever cringey trend was popular among the highschool users. However, as the coronavirus started to affect people’s lives, it affected their TikTok content as well.
If you take a scroll through the “For You” page today, most of what you will see is quarantine or coronavirus related. From college students mourning the loss of freedom as they move home to endless comedic attempts to view COVID-19 lightheartedly, it’s impossible to scroll through TikTok without being reminded of the current state of society.
Freshman Sitlali Cortes (@keepingupwithsit_) has been creating her own content on TikTok since August and has felt the shift.
“I was scrolling the other day ... I realized I hadn’t seen a video that didn’t relate to quarantine or corona,” Cortes said via text.
Since she’s been home, Cortes’ content has revolved around the virus, along with many homebound UW and college creators. The app has started to feel like a support group; it’s oddly comforting seeing millions of other people endure these scary times with you. Honestly though, there’s nothing quite as therapeutic as watching dog content, which TikTok is bursting with.
In my opinion, the best thing about quarantine content is the amount of creativity that has emerged. In a time where my most outrageous Friday night consists of watching Euphoria in my bed until 4 a.m., TikTok has provided me with insane amounts of inspiration to get my feet on the floor and do something of value.
Lucky for me, while I’m stuck at home, so are content creators, meaning the amount of recipes, tutorials, and hair makeover videos I’ve been blessed with has skyrocketed. Whether it be a whipped coffee recipe or adorable embroidery, I'm constantly inspired to create by the talented creators that share tutorials on TikTok.
Freshman Kim Nguyen (@kimcottonj) noted via direct message that she’d also been seeing more do-it-yourself content, particularly recipes, some of which she’s tried herself. Like Nguyen, I’ve tried a good few TikTok trends, most notably the bangs I cut myself with kitchen scissors.
Beyond crafting and cooking, TikTok’s trending hashtags are full of support for those staying safe at home. Trends like #indoorworkout and #bookclub enable users to share their entertainment ideas with others as they follow stay at home orders.
But above all, TikTok allows us to continue to interact with others and get a glimpse of life outside our bedrooms. Social distancing is hard on everyone and can be especially difficult for students who are used to being around friends and roommates daily. Sophomore Jalani Mitchell (@jalanibaby) is self isolating at home and says he’s been spending several hours a day on TikTok, working on original content and perusing the “For You” page.
“Regarding in-person social interactions, I have been restricting myself, but I make up for it through social interactions over social media such as Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat,” Mitchell said.
As a generation armed with social media and Zoom, we’re lucky to be prepared to physically distance without being completely socially isolated. Personally, as a bored student armed with TikTok and Amazon, I’m prepared to make crafts and pretend I don’t have online classes.
