Senior goodbye: Josh Eddy

WARNING: CLICHÉ SPORTS GUY INCOMING!
I’ve always loved sports. I loved the way people would find creative ways to tell the same story I had heard a dozen times already. I loved watching Damian Lillard hit an incredible shot to beat the Rockets in the first round of the 2014 NBA playoffs, and then I loved reading about it the next day. I loved the way communities would come together around sport. I loved seeing the way athletes interacted with one another.
I came to idolize everything about sports. Since I was never a particularly athletic guy, I knew I wouldn’t even get a look from college programs. So, I really idolized the people that maneuvered their way into the field without a sports background. That’s who I wanted to be.
Eventually I came across The Daily with no experience but was so gung-ho on joining. I remember I applied and instantly regretted not doing so sooner. I think I even double-emailed the sports editor, Josh Kirshenbaum, just a couple days later to ask if I got the job, which I’m sure wasn’t annoying at all.
After a quarter of development in the spring of my sophomore year, I went home for the summer and watched the days scrape by as I cut and measured fish in a QFC seafood department. Towards the end of break I got a text from Josh saying that the women’s soccer writer had dropped out and they needed someone to take over. I quit my job early, moved back up to Seattle and started covering a team and sport that I had close to zero knowledge of.
After reading every piece about the team from a season ago and becoming a master in my familiarity with the team, I was ready. I was getting prepared to head down to the soccer field on a scalding hot August afternoon, and then I got a text saying from the Sports Information Director. He wouldn’t be there, and I would have to conduct all the interviews on my own.
I was scared shitless. I was just a student that had never done this before and now I’m flying solo. This team has no idea who I am, and I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I worked my way through an awkward interview and raced home to write my first story.
I’m sure I was far from great, and probably just sniffing mediocre during my first beat, but I eventually got better. Seeing my name in print for the first time was a dream come true. Getting a chance to interview football players was a dream come true. Having a story I started from scratch that became the front page story was a dream come true. Having my own podcast has been a dream come true.
Writing for The Daily obviously is not ESPN, or The Athletic, or even The Seattle Times. While I’m not sure exactly how many people read/listen to my work or even know who I am. I don’t even know where I’m going to go from here without a job lined up.
None of that mattered to me. What’s important is that these past two years, I became the person I grew up idolizing. I was the guy telling someone’s important and moving life story, or delivering hot takes on a podcast, or breaking down the best and worst Adidas uniforms around the nation. I did it, I lived my dream.
The Daily gave me this opportunity, and no one can ever take the experience from me. Thank you so much for this amazing ride, I wish it didn’t end here.
Josh Eddy
The Daily — Spring 2018 - Winter 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.