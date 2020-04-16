Let’s talk about sex, baby

“Don’t have sex because you’ll get pregnant, and die,” is arguably one of the most iconic lines in modern cinema, and when I think of sexual education (sex ed) class, I still picture Coach Carr and his tub of condoms.
While my own sex ed was certainly less dramatic than the one Cady recieves in Mean Girls, Coach Carr’s advice sums up the prefunctory nature of most of the sex ed American students recieve in school.
My official sex ed was strictly abstinance-based. I grew up with the vague but disturbing notion that if I was ever intimate with someone, I would probably suffer some grave, unspecified consequence.
It wasn’t until high school biology, under the no-nonsense guidance of my biology teacher, that I learned anything meaningful about the biology of sex, or the different methods of contraception and STI prevention.
My spotty history with sex ed is why I’m especially excited about the recent passage of a bill in the Washington state Senate making sex ed mandatory in all Washington public schools for grades K-12, which will be phased in over the next two years. The new curriculum will emphasize affirmative consent, which is a non-coerced, explicit, and informed decision to opt into a sexual act.
The bill has faced opposition, with some senators saying that the material is not age-appropriate for younger students. Sen. Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley) even went so far as to compare some of the curriculum materials to pornography.
In my opinion, the idea that sex is inherently inappropriate is entirely a societal construct. Beginning to destigmatize sex will allow healthy conversations around consent, sexuality, and sexual health. If students feel that sex isn’t a taboo, they will be more likely to speak up for themselves on the topic of sex.
After all, sex is just about the most natural thing humans do. If we treat topics like sex, menstruation, and mastrubation as bodily functions instead of illicit and cladestine activities, we will be raising children who are more knowledgable, sensitive, and have more agency over their own bodies.
I strongly believe that it is irresponsible to compare sex ed materials to pornography. Illustrations of genitals and the human body are biological topics, and if handled in a respectful, mature way by an experienced educator, they are tools to educate, not arouse.
I think that it’s high time that comprehensive, medically accurate sex ed be included in every public school. When students don’t learn about issues such as consent and sexual health from a young age, they run the risk of growing up without guidelines concerning the practice of safe sex.
However, I also believe that Washington’s new legislation has a gaping hole in it. There is no clear standard concerning what constitutes as good sex ed. I believe it should be taught by someone with knowledge about biology, sexual health, and issues surrounding gender and sexuality.
Dr. Cora Breuner, an adolescent medicine specialist at Seattle Children’s Hospital previously spoke to The Daily on the topic of the new sex ed legistlation.
“Whenever I hear about these laws and these curriculum, I don’t ever hear, ‘What is the metric we’re going to use to determine whether we’ve done a good job educating?’” Breuner said.
As a queer woman, I have never recieved any kind of education concerning having sex with anyone other than a cis-gender male. Queer sex can present its own set of health risks and rules about consent. Not to mention, the mechanics themselves are obviously different.
Sexual health also has a rainbow of definitions. Sexual pleasure is an important component of sex, one that was never discussed in my experience with sex ed. Learning how to communicate with a partner, or partners, so that everyone involved can enjoy themselves is, to me, just as important a component to sexual health as learning about STI prevention and pregnancy.
Talking more openly about sex from a younger age can also help destigmatize the subject. For people who identify on the asexual spectrum, speaking more openly about sex can help them feel more confident in their sexuality and help them advocate for their own needs.
Owen Crandall, a senior at the UW who identifies as being on the asexual, or “ace,” spectrum, spoke to The Daily for this year’s Sex Edition.
“The more open we are, the more ace people will be comfortable expressing their needs,” Crandall said.
Sex can be many things: awkward, pleasurable, scary, fun, but above all else, it is natural and should be taught in school with the same level of detail and care as the Boston Tea Party, the Great Gatsby, or the role of the mitochondria.
