Not so young anymore

Editor’s Note: Language is the way we communicate within our culture and the way we learn about other cultures. This column seeks to explore the benefits of language acquisition and how it contributes to self-growth and introspective understanding.
People often believe that only children are significantly better at learning languages due to their malleable brain chemistry and their ability to soak up new information like a sponge. However, this claim is not entirely true.
In addition to neuroplasticity, it seems as if children learn languages better because they do not have restraint when it comes to making mistakes. They open themselves up to criticism. They take the leap of faith and immerse themselves in situations where they make mistakes. The constant exposure to failure is what allows a child to grow into a fluent adult.
That’s something we can learn from this misconception; we need to embrace the innocence that brings change. We must ignore the social inhibitions that constrain our ability to make mistakes. That’s where our fundamental ability to learn comes from.
Learning a new language isn’t easy. It takes years of constant hard work and perseverance. It can be one of the most challenging intellectual and social experiences you face in your life. We often find ourselves on the path of least resistance: sticking to our own ideas, our own culture, and the people who look most like us. For me, I know it is because I am afraid of opening up to the world.
For those who find themselves lost without a path forward amid a turbulent identity crisis, learning a new language presents some of the most valuable personal rewards.
“Even the student without the why or what, they still loved doing the homework,” Dr. Radha Balasubramanian, emerita professor of Russian language at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said. “The teachers become mentors who replace your mom or dad, they’re personal and rewarding, opening up camaraderie and friendship.”
As someone who came into college having an unsure path, learning a new language has taught me the most valuable lesson so far: to love learning.
I come home to my dorm every day and I am actually excited to do the homework. With a new language, it’s always about learning the words and grammar, not so much the grade I earned. It’s about being able to communicate creative ideas with different people.
“It was the gratification of learning something new and using it every day, without having a particular goal, in which I learned to love learning,” Balasubramanian said.
Each day, we learn a new word or phrase and build confidence in our new language skills. We can expand our repertoire of situations in which we would be able to respond in.
Learning a new language begets pride, but this gratification comes from a place of humility.
“Sometimes when I talk, I don’t always understand everything [in Russian],” Anna Goncharenko, a native Russian speaker, said. “There’s this judgment because people don’t understand each other, but eventually you just overlook that judgment.”
It forces you outside of your comfort zone. Constantly being called on by your professor and asked to speak in a foreign language comes with an abundance of stuttering and mispronunciations.
As my professor drilled me about my mistakes and made me reconsider why I am taking a foreign language, I realized that I couldn’t be afraid to make mistakes even if it had to be in front of an entire classroom. How would I ever learn to speak correctly if I never tried to speak at all?
You will make mistakes. You will say something and someone will probably laugh at what you say. But after trying and trying again, soon you will learn to forgive yourself for these mistakes and eventually learn to laugh at yourself too.
The world is looking too. Not to laugh or make fun of you, but to reward you for making the effort.
“You’ve got this one life to live,” Balasubramanian said. “Open yourself, you do not belong to any one country, but to the world. You will become part of a world you never thought of becoming.”
