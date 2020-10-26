Instituting Election Day as a holiday: A safeguard against voter suppression

The 2020 election is ending in less than 10 days. In Washington, we are already voting, thanks to our existing vote-by-mail system. However, in other states, some are spending hours waiting in line or are planning on voting in-person on the day of the election.
All across the country, campaigns and organizations are working on Get Out The Vote efforts to get people registered and increase voter turnout. As most of us are witnessing, even celebrities and influencers have been getting in on this election, with a broad, heightened movement demanding social change.
Generally, U.S. voter turnout is regarded as pretty low, but the U.S. Election Project predicts a whopping 65% of eligible voters will vote in the 2020 general election.
Regardless of your opinion on the weight of voting, I think it’s safe to say that most of us at least agree that we should fill out that ballot so we can take one measure to possibly push our lawmakers to enact change. But voting in this country is made to be incredibly difficult.
There are barriers to voting, even if literacy tests don’t necessarily exist anymore. First of all, there’s the fact that registering to vote in advance of an election is mandatory in 49 states — all except North Dakota, where you just need to be a citizen to vote. When there’s the need to wait in immensely long lines in some states and with polls closing around 9 p.m., voting becomes impossible if you’re a student who needs to go to class or if you can’t take time off work — especially when there’s an ongoing pandemic.
Growing up in the United States, you’re taught the importance of civic engagement and voting for your government officials. You get to proudly display your “I Voted” sticker in real life, or on your Tinder profile now.
But this ideal doesn’t hold up in practice. As stated earlier, voter suppression is still quite alive, and a lot of people don’t vote, whether due to voter suppression, ineligibility (due to immigration or felony status), or other personal factors.
In Washington, we’re lucky to have had a vote-by-mail system since 2005, and it has worked for us. But the United States as a whole doesn’t have this system, and it definitely doesn’t help to have the president hypocritically espousing myths about the efficacy of mail-in voting.
But what if we made Election Day an actual holiday?
It wouldn’t have to be a partisan thing. We can encourage the process of voting and also celebrate this democratic process in our country.
“I am in favor of making it a holiday because we've been seeing a lot of voter suppression happening, especially for in-person voting,” Malia Cortez, communications lead at Sunrise Movement UW, said. “Some people can't afford to take the time off to wait in line for hours and vote on [Election Day] … and we're barely a democracy, so we have to give everyone a voice.”
Election Day as a holiday could offer a lot of people who would be otherwise unable to wait in line the ability to turn that ballot in.
Arguably, though, this may also not do much for voter turnout, if we are specifically looking at the non-voting population.
“I think it would just be a holiday like Veterans Day or Memorial Day where people just don't really care about the significance,” Jaya Ravi, social media manager at Sunrise Movement UW, said. “It’s kind of like enjoying their day off as if it was like a weekend or something.”
This is absolutely true. Some people still just might not care. However, making Election Day an actual school holiday might also be a good effort to normalize discussions about voting and politics, in a practical sense. Even if you can vote early, there could be a day dedicated to turning in the ballot if you haven’t, and if not, more people could volunteer for the polls or for campaigns and watch as election results start to trickle in.
If voting is as important as we’ve all been saying it is, especially now, maybe it is time to make it more accessible. You can get a day off to get more people voting, and also to celebrate what’s considered one of this country’s most important democratic processes.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.