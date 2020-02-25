Menchavez: An end to the use of prison labor

Editor's Note: Living in today’s world as a queer person of color has made it clear that spaces are dominated by and fundamentally for white folks. In an effort to reclaim power and uplift marginalized communities, this column acts as a step to holding institutions of power like the UW accountable.
Early colonialism’s exploitation of the “other” in society has made its way into society today. This can be seen at the UW, with our university as a main perpetrator. This modern slavery is seen in the form of prison labor.
Last quarter, students protested against the UW’s participation in exploiting those incarcerated for its own material good.
Quinn Rao, a member of the UW United Students Against Sweatshops (UW USAS), spoke with me about how this issue impacts the lives of those incarcerated.
“Incarcerated individuals expend an immense amount of time and labor producing goods, and yet struggle to meet their basic needs inside prison,” Rao said. “Over the past several decades, we've seen food quality plummet, reports of harassment and abuse in prisons [run] rampant, and prices for commissary goods skyrocket (whereas many worker's earnings are capped at as little as $55 a month).”
This use of prison labor is a direct violation of the UW’s Supplier Code of Conduct, specifically regarding the sections detailing how a “supplier shall not use coerced or forced labor” and must “pay at least the legal minimum wage in all locations in which the Supplier operates.”
The UW, after much student protest and outrage, has still not made any changes.
According to Rao, Correctional Industries (CI), a company owned by the Washington State Department of Corrections, has been given “nearly $12 million on furniture” by the UW. Furthermore, Rao states that the UW “rakes in profit from immigrant detention and the predatory bail bond industry.”
“The University of Washington is an institution that has strong incentives to uphold and maintain the prison industrial complex,” Rao said.
President Ana Mari Cauce has been under fire for her continuous defense of the use of prison labor. Regarding arguments about the UW’s code violations, she stated to the student body that the “... WA state law does not consider prisoners as employees.”
However, these responses ultimately make students like myself feel like Cauce is supporting institutions of power that fail to use their power and privilege to speak out and demand action.
“Administration is avoidant, intentionally obfuscating the issue or delaying any meaningful action,” Rao said. “We’ve seen UW President Ana Mari Cauce misrepresent USAS' demands on social media, and though it's certainly disheartening and frustrating, this is ultimately what business-as-usual looks like for administrators who have strong financial incentives to uphold and participate in the [prison industrial complex].”
Mahilet Mesfin, a junior studying international studies and human rights, is a member of the student-championed Radical Justice from the Amazon Auditorium. The advocacy coalition works to fight incarceration issues statewide.
Mesfin spoke with me about what the organization stands for and why they’re rallying against institutions of power like the UW.
“We use our privilege as college students, and resources provided on campus, to stand in solidarity with the people’s movement and combat oppressive institutions from within the system,” Mesfin said. “Knowing that everyday injustices are inflicted on majority black and brown people behind these dreaded walls is unsettling.”
The use of student privilege as a platform for change is inspiring and something those in power at the UW should take note of.
“UW will tell you that their hands are tied on this issue because of state law. They have even cited the 13th Amendment to absolve themselves of responsibility on issues of incarceration,” Rao said. “We are also demanding that the university exercise its power at the state level, to lobby the Washington state Legislature to revoke laws which violate or deny incarcerated people's rights, and instead classify incarcerated workers as workers entitled to all the rights and benefits other workers receive.”
The UW’s mission statement claims to educate the student body to “become responsible global citizens and future leaders,” yet run their institution through modern slavery and the exploitation of the “other” in society.
The UW must take action and listen to the concerns spoken by the student body. The UW’s contribution to the incarceration system should not exist at all.
“Human beings are not an avenue for corporate gain,” Mesfin said.
Reach columnist Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.