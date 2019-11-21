Why is my uterus being taxed?

When the British taxed our tea, we dumped it all in Boston Harbor. So who’s with me: Does anyone want to throw some tampons into Puget Sound?
In the state of Washington, menstrual hygiene products are taxed as luxury items, but as any person who has had a period will tell you, getting your period is not a choice. It shows up once a month, always at an inconvenient time, to stain your clothes and ruin your skin. Those of us who get periods rarely get to opt-out of them, so buying menstrual products is not a choice.
Trinity Chhay, a freshman at the UW, agrees that the “pink tax” is biased. No one without a period “is going to go out and buy f---ing pads and tampons and be like ‘I need this once a month.’”
The fact that menstrual products are taxed as luxury items seems especially ridiculous when you consider some of the “necessity” products that are exempt from Washington’s sales tax. Most notable: viagra.
Shocking, right?
Additionally, women, on average, are paid less than men, so why are we being targeted by an extra tax?
While a 6.5% sales tax on menstrual hygiene products may not seem extreme, this tax can add up over time and make it difficult for people to afford the products they need. The extra cost seems especially unfair in light of the fact that the tax is clearly biased against people who have periods.
Those of us who get periods will spend about 6.25 years of our life bleeding, which is pretty metal if you ask me. Buying enough pads, tampons, panty liners, or menstrual cups to last through those 6.25 years adds up quickly.
“I already knew from a very young age that feminine hygiene products were very expensive,” Chhay said.
She added that, because of this, her mother sent her to college with enough menstrual products to last until she came back home.
I did the math, and I will spend about $950.40 on my period during my life. That’s a lot of money that I could be spending on overpriced lattes or costumes for my cats.
Aside from the expense, the tax on menstrual products is a public health issue. If a person on their period cannot afford to buy enough tampons to cover their whole cycle, they may resort to leaving them in for a longer time. Leaving a tampon in for longer than the recommended eight hours can increase your risk of toxic shock syndrome, a potentially life-threatening illness.
The so-called “pink tax” also disproportionately impacts poor people and those who are struggling with homelessness.
According to Daniella Calasanz-Miño, director of programming for ASUW, not being able to afford menstrual hygiene products is a reality for some students, especially those who may be suffering already from food and housing insecurity. However, this struggle often goes unheard of.
Calasanz-Miño also adds that she advocated to add lobbying against the “pink tax” to the ASUW Legislative Agenda because she has heard many UW students express frustration over the fact that menstrual products are taxed as luxury items.
“It’s never a luxury,” Calasanz-Miño said.
So why hasn’t Washington followed the example of the 15 states who have already repealed the “pink tax?” Bringing an end to the tax on menstrual hygiene products has bipartisan support, Calasanz-Miño explained, but the problem lies in how to pay for the removal of the tax.
Ending the tax on period products would lead to a loss of about $4 million of revenue annually. Obviously, raising taxes in other areas isn’t popular, and not raising taxes to make up for the $4 million loss could lead to money being cut from programs that rely on tax revenue.
In any case, it is far past time for the “pink tax” on menstrual products to be cut. Taxing a product that is a necessity for such a significant portion of the population is clearly unfair. This tax also disproportionately affects those who are already struggling.
Pads and tampons are a necessity, and I dare anyone who thinks differently to walk a mile with my uterus.
Reach contributing writer Zoe Luderman Miller at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @zozozaira
