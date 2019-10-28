Life at the extremes

In one of my classes, I was recently involved in a group discussion about judicial activism. Even though my thoughts were clearly the minority view, I appreciated the ongoing discussion that was respectful, thoughtful, and acknowledged the key elements of my opposing argument. The group seemed to be approaching a common ground.
This feeling was shattered when someone spoke up and passionately expressed a much more extreme stance that dismissed the legitimacy of the previously discussed middle-ground points.
More than just disagreeing with that individual, I sensed my thought processes reflexively jerk back toward an extreme position on my side of the issue. I felt disillusioned and angry, both at this student for their lack of understanding of my views and at myself for my own reaction. In that moment, I was no longer interested in contributing to the discussion or in compromising with someone who seemed to think my ideas were invalid.
It's a vicious cycle of the worst possible kind; people tend to react to extremes with extremes. Professor Mark Alan Smith, associate chair of the political science department, has noticed these extreme reactions between opposing groups in America today.
“I would say it’s a dynamic between elites and masses and who participates and where,” Smith said. “The political parties are further apart than they have been at least in recent memory, maybe going back to the 19th century.”
These divides are amplified by social media, which tends to disproportionately represent especially passionate and often extreme voices. What is missing is a centrist perspective.
“The middle has essentially dropped out,” Smith said.
Smith also outlined that whether we vote left or right is correlated more than ever today with identity markers like race, religion, gender, and region. The tighter your personal identity is linked with a political party, the more it can feel like a part of yourself is losing when your party loses an election. Because of this increasingly close alignment, it follows that in a politically charged discussion people are more likely to feel personally attacked when someone challenges their political beliefs.
The UW has a student body whose political affiliation is approximately 71% liberal. Alexander Peterson, a senior majoring in economics, doesn’t necessarily identify with the liberal majority.
Peterson is active within ASUW and describes the political dialogue as “largely positive.” But he’s experienced exceptions too.
“It can be discouraging if you expect to be successful with a bunch of legislation [and] you don't hold that dominant position,” Peterson said. “You're like one of five people in this little minority on a lot of legislation.”
Farah Al-Qurishi is a self-described conservative student who transferred to the UW from Edmonds Community College last year. She often does not feel comfortable discussing her true views with other students on campus.
“I feel like I have to hide it from people,” Al-Qurishi said. “When I came to UW, I feel as though everybody's going the same direction. They all share the same views. And anyone else who thinks differently is like an outcast.”
Al-Qurishi specifically remembers a student in one of her classes who referred to people who hold conservative views as “right-wing maniacs,” and now avoids starting conversations with those who hold opposing ideological views.
“The people I’ve encountered [who] have opposing views to mine just immediately attack anyone with my views,” Al-Qurishi said. “And so if they're going to attack someone with conservative views, I feel like there's no reason getting into an argument ... and causing more destruction.”
It is not OK that anyone, liberal or conservative, should feel reluctant to engage in civic discourse. It is not OK to ignore and dismiss those we disagree with without trying to understand them. Even if we can’t find a mutually acceptable middle ground yet, we must, at a minimum, be able to listen and respect each other. So how can we communicate better across our differences?
Smith suggests building relationships with people outside of politics first. When politics do enter into the discussion at a later point, it’s easier to see that someone “can be a good person and they happen [to have] different political beliefs.”
Peterson has experience building these relationships with other students. Last year, he helped spearhead UW Democracy through Dialogue with the Carlson Center for Leadership, where students shared a meal together before moving into a policy discussion.
“Having a small group tends to be really good,” Peterson said. “The discussions that I've been a part of there have been very fruitful, even though I definitely remember conversations where we could not resolve underlying differences in opinion.”
I have some strong opinions that I will defend ardently. I do not apologize for that. But right now, we have a polarized political mess where we all pontificate endlessly and fail to hear a word besides our own. It is fantastically unlikely that one side or one party has all of the answers, and sometimes a new angle is just as good as new facts. Sometimes someone else’s interpretation can be just as impactful as a revolutionary new piece of information.
We love to talk, but we struggle to listen. And we have to change.
Reach writer Marissa Gaston at opinion@dailyuw.com.
