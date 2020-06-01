It’s time to hold society accountable for #MeToo silencing

Content warning: The following piece contains references to sexual violence.
Starting in 2006 with Tarana Burke, the Me Too movement began as a grassroots campaign for women of color who experienced sexual violence. In 2017, Alyssa Milano's tweet sent #MeToo trending, raising awareness of sexual violence and its magnitude worldwide across multiple industries. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's 2018 sexual assault allegation against then Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaguah brought partisian fighting both in Congress and in the media.
As a silenced high schooler myself, Ford's testimony may have given me hope much with the #MeToo movement, but the political trivialization of sexual violence in the media and by politicans did not.
Time and time again, the conversation shifted away from the survivor and the sexual assault to irrelevant partisan bickering and vilification of the survivor brave enough to speak up. However, back then I naively believed that it was the right wing conservative's inability to hold themselves and those within their party accountable and to a higher standard. Similarly, if the roles were flipped, the left would demonstrate discipline and take survivors and victims seriously.
Left-wing corporate Democratic media and politicians not only proved me wrong, they betrayed my trust and respect as a student journalist and moral citizen. Regardless of whether you believe Tara Reade’s allegation against Joe Biden or not, no human and survivor who speaks up deserves death threats and harassment, interrogation, trauma-ignorant journalists, disrespect, vilified characterization, and media blackout.
Tara Reade is certainly not the first survivor to withstand such treatment nor will she be the last, but as readers and as voters, we need to start holding our institutions and representatives accountable for the messages of silence they send.
The New York Timeswas one of many left-leaning newspapers to exemplify this treatment against Reade. This was shown by their taking 19 days to report on her allegation, and by including interviews from extraneous staff members, using Trump as a strawman, and editing the article after publication to say "The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden'' and excluding "beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable" — without notifying readers of the update. Between all of it, this article and many others like it, politically trivalize sexual violence in a way that encourages silence for the sake of political convenience.
Many #MeToo leaders and liberal feminists, including Alyssa Milano, fell into this trap of political hypocrisy as well. The double standard reactions towards Reade's case as compared to Ford and other survivors was made clear as many went out of their way to criticize Reade, once more begging the question of trading in any actual conversation of Reade and her story for political convenience.
Many felt this need to clarify what "Believe Women" meant in the face of Reade's allegation. Just as it was brought up by right-wing critics of Ford, liberal feminists and activists justify their hesitation and criticism of Reade in the name of preserving the due process, a process that would never occur if survivors and victims remained silenced in the first place. Obviously, no one is advocating to believe all women without question; that was never the message of the #MeToo movement.
For me, #MeToo was meant to give survivors a platform, a sense of solidarity, raise awareness of sexual violence, and advocate for women to be taken seriously with a trauma-informed perspective. But this political hypocrisy threatens to dismantle the legitimacy of this movement and places such an incredible burden on survivors who do have the strength and bravery to speak up.
"Given everything that's going on in the news, you can see why it's hard for people to disclose," Jessica Blayney, a postdoctoral fellow at the UW School of Medicine’s Center for the Study of Health and Risk Behavior, said. "You're putting your personal life out there, and anyone with an opinion can say something about what happened to you."
College-age women are at elevated risks of sexual violence, but as Blayney explained, most choose not to report it. In fact, even when self-reports of rape and sexual assault increased between 2017 to 2018, there was a decrease from 40% reported to the police in 2017 to only 25% in 2018.
"There are other factors that do keep people from reporting to these formal authorities, and that includes, really the main reason, is that they don't think the assault was serious enough to report it,” Blayney said. “Certainly there are other reasons to, like worry about being blamed, worry that they won't be believed, not wanting other people to know what happened or for people to look at them differently, and then sometimes, fear of retaliation."
As we see survivors on national television scrutinized and politically targeted by journalists, politicians, #MeToo leaders, and anyone with an opinion, there's a dangerous message that the burden is on the survivor and that the world is against them. Consider another reason many don't report: the length and difficulty of the reporting process and any following criminal case.
"I've spoken to a lot of people about this and that was why the case being so long felt even longer because they have to go through the trauma over and over again," Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists (SARVA) Director Nicole Sullivan said.
SARVA is a UW student-run advocacy group through the ASUW that raises awareness through programming, advocates for survivors, and provides resources around sexual violence. A core piece of their advocacy starts with educating students on consent and other topics around sexual violence, dispelling misconceptions.
"Most people think it's a stranger, it's happening at night, it's happening in public, but these incidents are largely perpetrated by friends or casual acquaintances.” Blayney said. “They occur in social settings but also in more private settings too, like dorm rooms and apartments.”
Failing to recognize and address these prenotions of sexual violence can lead people to questioning a survivor or victim based on completely inaccurate realities. Or, as seen in Reade's case, people lean on these misconceptions in order to use disbelief as a justifiable excuse to not question who they're voting for. But regardless of whether you choose to vote for Biden or not, we need to start taking the women and their allegations against Biden seriously, including Reade, and wrestle with any inner conflicts rather than finding morally lacking excuses.
Without a trauma-informed approach and without educating ourselves around the realities of sexual violence, survivors who take a stand against powerful abusers face horrendous treatment from society as their lives get torn apart and they are put in a position to relive their trauma over and over again. It takes so much strength and so much bravery for survivors to disclose, and we need to start respecting that and supporting them.
We need to start calling out and dismantling this culture of silence on every level if we wish to see a future without sexual violence.
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
