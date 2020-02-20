Dog mom first, student second

When I was 17 and a bundle of uncontrollable emotion, I got a dog and named him Theo. Theo has been by my side ever since. His presence changed my life, earning me the official title of ‘that corgi girl’ pretty much everywhere I go. Theo’s my best friend, which so many other pet owners would say of their four-legged companions.
Theo is not only a certified good boy, but he’s also an emotional support animal (ESA). His appearance in my life marked a turning point in my struggles with my mental health.
For people who struggle with mental illness, owning a pet can make a huge difference. Studies have shown that ESAs can not only lower blood pressure or high stress-related pulse, but also decrease levels of depression and anxiety. For these reasons, support animals are becoming increasingly common in dorms, airplanes, and places like apartments where pets aren’t typically allowed.
Taking responsibility for the life of an animal can force someone who struggles to manage their own thoughts to focus on a tangible responsibility with a great reward. Oftentimes, it can be a struggle to even get myself out of bed, but knowing Theo is waiting for me to feed him tends to be the extra pull I need to get on my feet. Even better, when I do get up, I get lots of love as a reward.
The consistent love and support that comes from an animal is another plus to an ESA. For people who have a hard time with relationships and trust due to anxiety or other disorders, it is easy to feel isolated and unloved. Having a furry friend around to remind you that you are their entire world is a blessing beyond words.
ESAs are also known to decrease isolation in other ways. It’s true that nothing attracts friends like having an animal, and please, do quote me on that. It also makes it a lot easier to initiate interactions, as you literally possess a leashed icebreaker.
If you don’t want to quote me, quote Southwest Minnesota State University, whose study on the effects of animal-assisted therapy show that it is “successful in increasing self-esteem, socialization, and problem-solving skills with children who have emotional/behavioral disorders.”
This all boils down to one point: An emotional support animal can be life changing to students who struggle with mental illness.
The UW allows approved emotional support animals to live in campus housing. Students can get an ESA approved through Disability Resources for Students (DRS) and the process is fairly straightforward. A student first submits an application to DRS itself, then, if their disability is approved, they can request accommodation.
During this process, students answer questions about their conditions and submit documentation from a mental health professional that confirms their condition and suggests a support animal as an effective treatment option.
After being approved by DRS, they will require the animal’s vaccination records and proof of registration. Following this, there is an in-person animal expectations meeting to lay down ground rules and finally, all is good to go.
But what is it like to live with an animal in college? Well, my friends, it’s both as rewarding and as challenging as you might think.
Theo and I started our UW experience in the dorms which was interesting, to say the least. It was nice to have the help of a roommate, especially on nights where I wanted to sleepover elsewhere. Unfortunately, Theo was not thriving in such a small space.
Now we live in an apartment where there’s more space for Theo to zoom around. I live alone, so I have to coerce my friends into dog sitting if I want to be out all night. However, very few college kids would turn down the opportunity to hang out with a dog, so it’s not usually hard to find someone.
On a regular day, I wake up early to take Theo out and feed him, earlier than I would if I were not a dog mom. I made sure when I registered for classes that I had a nice gap between them, so I’d have time to come home and check on him. Before bed, we do a quick walk, arguably the sketchiest part of our day. A girl and her dog strolling near the Ave in the dark isn’t exactly my preferred activity.
Needless to say, potty walks and emergency vet visits weren’t at all what I expected from my college experience. Nonetheless, considering what a wonderful addition to my life Theo is, I’ll take the shortlist of cons any day. For every inconvenience he brings, he brings double the joy.
Living with an ESA really is just getting to live with your best friend, who loves you through the ruff times.
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
