OPINION: Dear white and non-Black people of color: It is our moral duty to speak up

By now, you’ve probably seen the BLM chain tag on your Instagram story feed and newly, the “Blackout Tuesday” posts. Well, that’s enough activism for the day, right?
Absolutely not.
You’ve likely read this from all those posts that you quickly tapped through, but I once again need to emphasize that we cannot be silent and that we never should have been silent. I’m here, as a privileged person of color, speaking to the white people and non-Black people of color who need to hear this.
We cannot stay silent or do the bare minimum work regarding the deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many more, every single day in this country, at the hands of a racist policing system.
The murder of George Floyd occurred in Minneapolis, a liberal city. We cannot discount this, especially as students in Seattle, another largely liberal area. Being liberal does not mean you are automatically anti-racist and being a Democrat does not make you pro-Black. This is especially evident in consideration of the ongoing protests in Seattle.
“On Saturday, Jenny Durkan issued a curfew 15 minutes before it [went] into effect and ordered police to use force and arrest people out on the streets … on Sunday, police still violently arrested multiple peaceful protestors,” sophomore Eddy Castillo said in an email. “I watched as my best friend sat with red swollen eyes because he got caught in the tear gas while we marched down the streets … police brutality and white supremacy [are] just as dangerous in liberal areas.”
A lot of us in Seattle feel like we’re exempt from some discussions about race because we live in this woke, always-do-good area. But racism has always been present and alive, no matter how much we try to sweep it under the rug.
We need to be vigilant and constantly aware of the fact that racism is systemic, and white supremacy has been alive for centuries, rather than something that is resurging like many woke, white people seem to be suggesting. In our lifetimes, it has always existed, and it has always been an issue. We have just been afforded the privilege to be silent about it, while Black, brown, and Indigenous people of color suffered the brunt of it.
Over the past week, I’ve had a lot of friends post and condemn the protests, the violence and looting, and preach for peaceful protest instead. No surprise, but these were all non-Black people.
Sure, peaceful protest is nice and largely, protesters have been peaceful, but I’m also not going to tell Black and brown communities that there is a binary of right or wrong of how to protest and how to express outrage at centuries-old, inherited oppression.
“It hurts to see all the privileged white and white-passing people who have decried the work of the protesters, saying how we instigate the violence,” Castillo said. “I have witnessed first-hand many times where police have used excessive force on completely peaceful protestors.”
Police brutality and racial violence are intertwined. Many have reacted defensively to those saying “ACAB,” with the explanation that there might be some individual cops that are good. And maybe it’s true. But it is also true that the U.S. policing system is not set up to protect Black and brown communities.
“Police are sworn to protect laws that have unjustly affected Black and brown communities,” Castillo said. “The first police institution created in the [United States] was to chase down slaves who had escaped and prevent slave revolts.”
You can have individual cops that might be “good,” but they are still upholding a racist system and are complicit in the deaths of so many in Black and brown communities.
“For one, because I do not have the luxury of second-guessing the internalized ‘goodness’ of any cop … that could cost me my life,” freshman Omar Fageeri said in an email. “Contributing to a systemically racist institution does not require you to kill, but it is exemplified in the reality that these ‘good cops’ are working for a system that supports the abuse of Black people being killed.”
If you really are a good cop, I would consider resigning.
Thus, it seems like a bit of a spit in the face when so many white and non-Black people adamantly justify their actions with “not all cops” or “what about the good cops.” Or, when there’s so much more fixation on property damage, rather than the lives of Black people. Or, when we derail in any other way.
Centrists, liberals, and leftists alike keep talking about systemic racism, but some still don’t realize what ‘systemic’ actually means. It means that racism can’t be fixed with a bandaid of positivity or by meeting each other in the middle. There are a lot of major changes in our system to be made. It’s really easy to believe racism is just about offensive words, as we’ve been conditioned to believe, when we haven’t had those lived experiences of Black, brown, and Indigenous people of color.
“I am so exhausted that I have tried to disengage because the process of having to continuously educate is mentally draining, and while I have zero obligation to educate on evidence that has been available for 300+ years, I have an obligation to my community to educate those turning a blind eye to the harsh realities behind police institutions,” Fageeri said.
We need to do the work to learn, listen, recognize our privileges, and act. Action and allyship must go beyond just posting vague denouncements of racism on Instagram. And, it needs to be in good-faith; there’s been a lot of performative white guilt showing whenever critiqued by Black people of color for the white heroism that sometimes shows when talking about these issues.
The important thing is to take the actions that we can and to elevate the voices of Black people. Retweet, don’t tweet, and get your rich friends and family to crack open their wallets.
And most importantly, don’t stop addressing this issue as soon as protests end. Black lives will always matter.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.