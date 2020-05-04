Kwon: Diversity and representation are not the same

Editor’s note: Not So Woke looks to debunk the ways pop culture disservices marginalized communities and continue to prop up the voices of the privileged, despite being seemingly “woke.”
I talk about representation a lot. I think my friends are more than tired of hearing me talk — or rant — about pop culture and diversity. At the same time, I don’t think people are tired enough.
Representation is definitely a buzzword, which makes a person think that we must be doing something right, since the dialogue on representation in movies and TV is much more common nowadays. That’s definitely true. Movies with more diverse casting are making it into the mainstream, with movies and shows like “The Farewell,” “Parasite,” “Us,” “Never Have I Ever,” and more.
Though, it’s also important to notice the distinction between physically diverse casting and improved representation. Regarding physical diversity, you’ll probably find yourself seeing the same “type” of black, Asian, mixed, Latinx, or otherwise casting. This usually translates into a whitewashed and/or light-skinned actor. But, I digress. It is admittedly less this way today, though it still remains an issue.
“Physical diversity has improved but progress on accurate representation has been incremental at best,” linguistics graduate student Simola Nayak said in an email. “Representation still favors women of color with lighter skin, a trend I have witnessed both in Hollywood across all ethnic groups, and in Bollywood.”
With this comes the issue of whether just casting people of color is enough for representation, especially when there’s often a lack of variety, even though the spectrum of people of color within ethnicities is already so vast. We also need to consider the fact that making the faces look diverse isn’t enough when the storyline might be one-dimensional, stereotypical, or just overall far from relevant to the culture being represented.
This has been a larger topic of discussion, especially among my Indian friends, with Netflix’s release of Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever,” a new teen series with the storyline surrounding an Indian-American girl.
“I have witnessed the progression from overt caricatures with thick accents in cartoons [like] Apu from the Simpsons, to much more nuanced, complex representations like Devi from ‘Never Have I Ever,’ where I could see similar internal conflicts I myself had gone through, modulating between the culture of my parents and that of my peers,” Nayak said. “There have been shows that give me hope, but I would like to see more walks of life and levels of ambition represented across the board for people of color.”
Nayak, like some others in the Indian-American community, understands that the consideration of culture by “Never Have I Ever” is progress, especially when you realize that much of previous representation was heavily stereotyped through characters like Baljeet from “Phineas and Ferb” or Ravi Ross from “Jessie.”
The show has definitely received praise, especially with this cultural inclusivity and modernity. However, it still receives criticism for the stereotyping that is still embedded within the show, as well as the trend of the love interest being a white guy.
This isn’t unique to “Never Have I Ever,” and often happens with modern films and shows with a protagonist who’s a person of color. Think “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “The Big Sick,” “Modern Love,” and more. Despite the fact that the media is looking a bit more “colorful,” it’s still very much controlled by the white gaze. White execs are still oftentimes the ones pulling the strings, and we’re used to catering to this view, even if the cast looks diverse and inclusive.
Sure, people of color, as well as all the other underrepresented identities like the queer or disabled communities, could simply settle for this, and be happy that there are more mainstream movies and shows that have people who sort of look like us. That is progress, I’m not disputing that.
However, we should still be able to demand more, to see stories that we can actually relate with and feel represented by through and through. Of course, it probably won’t ever be perfect; we don’t all have the same experiences, in the huge universe of experiences of people of color. But we should still be able to push for more, because our perspectives matter and should be accurately seen.
Movies, TV, and our general culture shape who we are as people. It doesn’t help anyone, especially the current youth and coming generations, to be fed media that shows them just one narrative.
