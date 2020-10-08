There is no change without organizing

The general election is in less than a month, but some adults across the United States are voting already. For weeks now, many of us have seen the voting campaigns that celebrities and influencers have participated in on Instagram. There’s a rise in infographics being shared, dispersing information on the how, when, where, and why regarding the vote.
With this, however, comes the painful discourse regarding the efficacy and necessity of voting.
On one hand, there are folks who are pushing hard for increased voter turnout. On the other hand, there are the people who question the U.S. electoral system and wonder if there’s a better place to put their efforts — like through community organizing and protesting.
Both perspectives have merits, and I do see that. Voting is often seen as the way the everyday citizen can make their voice heard. In a political and social moment when everything feels like it’s imploding, that feels like the easiest and most important action to take. However, some don’t feel as compelled to vote, whether it’s because they feel dissatisfied by both main candidates for president, feel failed by the broken American political system, or something in between.
Voting is important, but we shouldn’t treat it as the end-all be-all. The push to get out the vote and register people isn’t where the work should end.
Also, much of the mainstream conversations regarding voting frame it as simply voting for who our president and vice president will be — and I can understand the grievances behind not wanting to have to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket. However, there are many more down-ballot candidates who will make a much greater and more direct impact on us compared to the presidential election — congressional, state house and senate, county-level, district court, and city council candidates, to name a few.
“Voting has an impact, but the top-down method is not going to be the solution,” Griffin Bird, an international studies sophomore, said. “I think Joe Biden’s a better alternative to Trump, but Joe Biden’s not going to create some substantial wealth tax or [support] Medicare for All … good societal shifts are going to have to come through people mobilizing.”
The biggest thing to understand is that filling out your ballot is only a single tool on the road to systemic change. Many conversations frame the issue as something like, “Do I choose to organize, or do I vote?” These don’t have to be mutually exclusive. You can fill out your ballot and then work to organize and build in your communities.
We should all start to organize, especially after this election, because our most vulnerable populations cannot afford to have this energy die down after Nov. 3. We can’t afford to have a repeat of past years where the social media posts and discussions on systemic change end after the election — fighting for each other truly does become just a fad.
“Most of all, know the people in your community and know what needs to be done to protect yourself and people who need protection, because we may live in a democracy, but violence is always on the edge and there are people who are ready to be violent regardless of the outcome [in the election],” Marshall Bender, the Students for a Democratic Society UW (SDS) secretary, said. “Get your head out of social media, get your head in a book, and get your feet on the streets, because November 4 is gonna be a crazy day.”
Participation in electoral politics is one way to maintain a voice, but the truth is, it will never work on its own. There are still many disenfranchised voters, and many who are facing voter suppression today. Historically, change has come from grassroots movements and protest — both peaceful and violent — and that is what will continue to create change, coupled with voting for malleable candidates who can be pressured into making it possible.
“The only way that candidates like AOC/Bernie get elected is through building grassroots organizational structures that fundraise and energize people into voting,” Evan Eggerud-Bozorth, the SDS president, said in an email. “While [Nixon] did institute the birth of tough-on-crime drug laws (which Clinton also increased), he also passed important legislation like creating the EPA. This happened, not out of the goodness of Nixon's heart, but because of organizational power that would soon wither away from the left and labor.”
All the chaos won’t be all over after Nov. 3. Make sure to vote, and vote early, but also make sure that the movement continues at an even greater intensity after the votes have been cast. Change doesn’t start with an election — nor does it end there.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
